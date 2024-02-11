 Housing & Urban Development Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 104.2% YoY | Mint
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 104.2% YoY

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 17.73% YoY & Profit Increased by 104.2% YoY

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Q3 FY24 Results LivePremium
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live

Housing & Urban Development Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 17.73% & the profit increased by 104.2% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.93% and the profit increased by 14.96%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 35.11% q-o-q & decreased by 14.91% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 10.53% q-o-q & increased by 36.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.37 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 22.41% Y-o-Y.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation has delivered -3.79% return in the last 1 week, 196.56% return in the last 6 months, and 57.28% YTD return.

Currently, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation has a market cap of 39657.64 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 226.45 & 40.4 respectively.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2012.661864.8+7.93%1709.58+17.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total43.1566.5-35.11%50.71-14.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.462.44+0.82%2.89-14.88%
Total Operating Expense14.1256.67-75.08%248.13-94.31%
Operating Income1998.541808.13+10.53%1461.45+36.75%
Net Income Before Taxes696.13606.38+14.8%340.27+104.58%
Net Income519.23451.65+14.96%254.27+104.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.372.16+9.86%1.94+22.41%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹519.23Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2012.66Cr

Published: 11 Feb 2024, 03:42 AM IST
