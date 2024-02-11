Housing & Urban Development Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 104.2% YoY
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 17.73% YoY & Profit Increased by 104.2% YoY
Housing & Urban Development Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 17.73% & the profit increased by 104.2% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.93% and the profit increased by 14.96%.
