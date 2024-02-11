Housing & Urban Development Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 104.2% YoY

Housing & Urban Development Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 17.73% & the profit increased by 104.2% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.93% and the profit increased by 14.96%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 35.11% q-o-q & decreased by 14.91% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 10.53% q-o-q & increased by 36.75% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.37 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 22.41% Y-o-Y.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation has delivered -3.79% return in the last 1 week, 196.56% return in the last 6 months, and 57.28% YTD return.
Currently, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation has a market cap of ₹39657.64 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹226.45 & ₹40.4 respectively.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2012.66
|1864.8
|+7.93%
|1709.58
|+17.73%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|43.15
|66.5
|-35.11%
|50.71
|-14.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.46
|2.44
|+0.82%
|2.89
|-14.88%
|Total Operating Expense
|14.12
|56.67
|-75.08%
|248.13
|-94.31%
|Operating Income
|1998.54
|1808.13
|+10.53%
|1461.45
|+36.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|696.13
|606.38
|+14.8%
|340.27
|+104.58%
|Net Income
|519.23
|451.65
|+14.96%
|254.27
|+104.2%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.37
|2.16
|+9.86%
|1.94
|+22.41%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹519.23Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2012.66Cr
