Housing & Urban Development Corporation Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 104.2% YoY

Housing & Urban Development Corporation declared their Q3 FY24 results on 09 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 17.73% & the profit increased by 104.2% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.93% and the profit increased by 14.96%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 35.11% q-o-q & decreased by 14.91% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 10.53% q-o-q & increased by 36.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.37 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 22.41% Y-o-Y.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation has delivered -3.79% return in the last 1 week, 196.56% return in the last 6 months, and 57.28% YTD return.

Currently, the Housing & Urban Development Corporation has a market cap of ₹39657.64 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹226.45 & ₹40.4 respectively.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2012.66 1864.8 +7.93% 1709.58 +17.73% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 43.15 66.5 -35.11% 50.71 -14.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.46 2.44 +0.82% 2.89 -14.88% Total Operating Expense 14.12 56.67 -75.08% 248.13 -94.31% Operating Income 1998.54 1808.13 +10.53% 1461.45 +36.75% Net Income Before Taxes 696.13 606.38 +14.8% 340.27 +104.58% Net Income 519.23 451.65 +14.96% 254.27 +104.2% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.37 2.16 +9.86% 1.94 +22.41%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹519.23Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2012.66Cr

