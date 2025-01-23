Housing & Urban Development Corporation Q3 Results 2025:Housing & Urban Development Corporation declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 37.14% & the profit increased by 41.56% YoY. Profit at ₹735.03 crore and revenue at ₹2760.23 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.63% and the profit increased by 6.74%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.11% q-o-q & increased by 67.93% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 1.15% q-o-q & increased by 34.31% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹3.6 for Q3 which increased by 51.9% Y-o-Y.

As of 23 Jan, 2025 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 23 Jan, 2025 was to Strong Buy.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2760.23 2517.72 +9.63% 2012.66 +37.14% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 72.46 78.01 -7.11% 43.15 +67.93% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.63 2.54 +3.54% 2.46 +6.91% Total Operating Expense 75.99 -135.92 +155.91% 14.12 +438.17% Operating Income 2684.24 2653.64 +1.15% 1998.54 +34.31% Net Income Before Taxes 931.66 1000.04 -6.84% 696.13 +33.83% Net Income 735.03 688.62 +6.74% 519.23 +41.56% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.6 2.64 +36.36% 2.37 +51.9%