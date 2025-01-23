Housing & Urban Development Corporation Q3 Results 2025:Housing & Urban Development Corporation declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 37.14% & the profit increased by 41.56% YoY. Profit at ₹735.03 crore and revenue at ₹2760.23 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.63% and the profit increased by 6.74%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.11% q-o-q & increased by 67.93% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 1.15% q-o-q & increased by 34.31% Y-o-Y. The EPS is ₹3.6 for Q3 which increased by 51.9% Y-o-Y.
As of 23 Jan, 2025 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 23 Jan, 2025 was to Strong Buy.
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2760.23
|2517.72
|+9.63%
|2012.66
|+37.14%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|72.46
|78.01
|-7.11%
|43.15
|+67.93%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.63
|2.54
|+3.54%
|2.46
|+6.91%
|Total Operating Expense
|75.99
|-135.92
|+155.91%
|14.12
|+438.17%
|Operating Income
|2684.24
|2653.64
|+1.15%
|1998.54
|+34.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|931.66
|1000.04
|-6.84%
|696.13
|+33.83%
|Net Income
|735.03
|688.62
|+6.74%
|519.23
|+41.56%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.6
|2.64
|+36.36%
|2.37
|+51.9%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
