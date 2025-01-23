Housing & Urban Development Corporation Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 41.56% YOY, profit at ₹735.03 crore and revenue at ₹2760.23 crore

Published23 Jan 2025, 10:47 AM IST
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Q3 Results 2025 on 23 Jan, 2025

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Q3 Results 2025:Housing & Urban Development Corporation declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 37.14% & the profit increased by 41.56% YoY. Profit at 735.03 crore and revenue at 2760.23 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 9.63% and the profit increased by 6.74%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.11% q-o-q & increased by 67.93% Y-o-Y.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Q3 Results

The operating income was up by 1.15% q-o-q & increased by 34.31% Y-o-Y. The EPS is 3.6 for Q3 which increased by 51.9% Y-o-Y.

As of 23 Jan, 2025 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 23 Jan, 2025 was to Strong Buy.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2760.232517.72+9.63%2012.66+37.14%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total72.4678.01-7.11%43.15+67.93%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.632.54+3.54%2.46+6.91%
Total Operating Expense75.99-135.92+155.91%14.12+438.17%
Operating Income2684.242653.64+1.15%1998.54+34.31%
Net Income Before Taxes931.661000.04-6.84%696.13+33.83%
Net Income735.03688.62+6.74%519.23+41.56%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.62.64+36.36%2.37+51.9%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹735.03Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹2760.23Cr

First Published:23 Jan 2025, 10:47 AM IST
