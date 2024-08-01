How the world’s largest pizza chain aims to sell more pies, sides and wings

Same-store sales at Domino’s U.S. stores soared in 2020. But those sales dropped considerably starting in the second quarter of 2021 and either declined or were close to flat in six of the 10 subsequent three-month periods. Executives detailed plans to turn the business around late last year, and the effects are showing. U.S. same-store sales growth came in at 4.8% in the three months ended June 16 compared with the same period last year. Revenue of nearly $1.1 billion was up 7.1% in the latest three-month period compared with a year earlier.