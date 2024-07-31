Howard Hotels Q1 results : loss at ₹0.77Cr, Revenue increased by 20.7% YoY

Howard Hotels Q1 results : Revenue increased by 20.7% YoY & loss at 0.77Cr

Published31 Jul 2024, 10:45 AM IST
Howard Hotels Q1 Results Live : Howard Hotels declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 20.7% & the loss came at 0.77cr.

It is noteworthy that Howard Hotels had declared profit of 0.2cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 33.7%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.61% q-o-q & increased by 67.18% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 391.26% q-o-q & decreased by 414.96% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.84 for Q1 which decreased by 481.82% Y-o-Y.

Howard Hotels has delivered 20.4% return in the last 1 week, 13.82% return in the last 6 months, and 41.54% YTD return.

Currently, Howard Hotels has a market cap of 24.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of 31.99 & 13.3 respectively.

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3.074.63-33.7%2.54+20.7%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.251.26-0.61%0.75+67.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.170.16+6.29%0.13+23.94%
Total Operating Expense3.744.4-15%2.33+60.48%
Operating Income-0.670.23-391.26%0.21-414.96%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.770.35-321.59%0.2-490.76%
Net Income-0.770.02-3521.33%0.2-490.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.840.02-4300%0.22-481.82%
