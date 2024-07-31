Howard Hotels Q1 results : loss at ₹0.77Cr, Revenue increased by 20.7% YoY

Howard Hotels Q1 Results Live : Howard Hotels declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 20.7% & the loss came at ₹0.77cr.
It is noteworthy that Howard Hotels had declared profit of ₹0.2cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 33.7%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.61% q-o-q & increased by 67.18% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 391.26% q-o-q & decreased by 414.96% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.84 for Q1 which decreased by 481.82% Y-o-Y.
Howard Hotels has delivered 20.4% return in the last 1 week, 13.82% return in the last 6 months, and 41.54% YTD return.
Currently, Howard Hotels has a market cap of ₹24.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹31.99 & ₹13.3 respectively.
Howard Hotels Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3.07
|4.63
|-33.7%
|2.54
|+20.7%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.25
|1.26
|-0.61%
|0.75
|+67.18%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.17
|0.16
|+6.29%
|0.13
|+23.94%
|Total Operating Expense
|3.74
|4.4
|-15%
|2.33
|+60.48%
|Operating Income
|-0.67
|0.23
|-391.26%
|0.21
|-414.96%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.77
|0.35
|-321.59%
|0.2
|-490.76%
|Net Income
|-0.77
|0.02
|-3521.33%
|0.2
|-490.76%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.84
|0.02
|-4300%
|0.22
|-481.82%
