Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Howard Hotels Q1 results : loss at 0.77Cr, Revenue increased by 20.7% YoY

Howard Hotels Q1 results : loss at ₹0.77Cr, Revenue increased by 20.7% YoY

Livemint

Howard Hotels Q1 results : Revenue increased by 20.7% YoY & loss at 0.77Cr

Howard Hotels Q1 Results Live

Howard Hotels Q1 Results Live : Howard Hotels declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 20.7% & the loss came at 0.77cr.

It is noteworthy that Howard Hotels had declared profit of 0.2cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 33.7%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.61% q-o-q & increased by 67.18% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 391.26% q-o-q & decreased by 414.96% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.84 for Q1 which decreased by 481.82% Y-o-Y.

Howard Hotels has delivered 20.4% return in the last 1 week, 13.82% return in the last 6 months, and 41.54% YTD return.

Currently, Howard Hotels has a market cap of 24.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of 31.99 & 13.3 respectively.

Howard Hotels Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3.074.63-33.7%2.54+20.7%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.251.26-0.61%0.75+67.18%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.170.16+6.29%0.13+23.94%
Total Operating Expense3.744.4-15%2.33+60.48%
Operating Income-0.670.23-391.26%0.21-414.96%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.770.35-321.59%0.2-490.76%
Net Income-0.770.02-3521.33%0.2-490.76%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.840.02-4300%0.22-481.82%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-0.77Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹3.07Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.