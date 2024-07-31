Howard Hotels Q1 results : loss at ₹0.77Cr, Revenue increased by 20.7% YoY

Howard Hotels Q1 results : Revenue increased by 20.7% YoY & loss at ₹ 0.77Cr

Howard Hotels Q1 Results Live : Howard Hotels declared their Q1 results on 30 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 20.7% & the loss came at ₹0.77cr. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is noteworthy that Howard Hotels had declared profit of ₹0.2cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 33.7%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.61% q-o-q & increased by 67.18% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 391.26% q-o-q & decreased by 414.96% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.84 for Q1 which decreased by 481.82% Y-o-Y.

Howard Hotels has delivered 20.4% return in the last 1 week, 13.82% return in the last 6 months, and 41.54% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Howard Hotels has a market cap of ₹24.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹31.99 & ₹13.3 respectively.

Howard Hotels Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3.07 4.63 -33.7% 2.54 +20.7% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.25 1.26 -0.61% 0.75 +67.18% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.17 0.16 +6.29% 0.13 +23.94% Total Operating Expense 3.74 4.4 -15% 2.33 +60.48% Operating Income -0.67 0.23 -391.26% 0.21 -414.96% Net Income Before Taxes -0.77 0.35 -321.59% 0.2 -490.76% Net Income -0.77 0.02 -3521.33% 0.2 -490.76% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.84 0.02 -4300% 0.22 -481.82%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-0.77Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹3.07Cr

