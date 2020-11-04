HPCL announces 2,500-cr share buyback at 250 per share

HPCL announces ₹2,500-cr share buyback at ₹250 per share1 min read . Updated: 04 Nov 2020, 05:19 PM IST
The board has approved proposal to buyback 10 crore shares, which represents 6.56% equity share
The board of Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) on Wednesday approved share buyback worth ₹2,500 crore.
The board has approved proposal to buyback 10 crore shares, which represents 6.56% equity share, at ₹250 per share.
The buyback price is at premium of 34% to HPCL stocks' closing price on 4 November.
On Wednesday, HPCL's scrip on NSE closed 0.83% higher at ₹187.20.
HPCL's standalone net profit more than doubled during the September quarter at ₹2,477 crore as against ₹1,052 crore a year ago.
However, the total income decreased to ₹62,419 crore as compared to ₹66,854 crore in September 2019.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.