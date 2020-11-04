Subscribe
Home >Companies >Company Results >HPCL announces 2,500-cr share buyback at 250 per share
(Photo: Mint)

HPCL announces 2,500-cr share buyback at 250 per share

1 min read . 05:19 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

The board has approved proposal to buyback 10 crore shares, which represents 6.56% equity share

The board of Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) on Wednesday approved share buyback worth 2,500 crore.

The board has approved proposal to buyback 10 crore shares, which represents 6.56% equity share, at 250 per share.

The buyback price is at premium of 34% to HPCL stocks' closing price on 4 November.

On Wednesday, HPCL's scrip on NSE closed 0.83% higher at 187.20.

HPCL's standalone net profit more than doubled during the September quarter at 2,477 crore as against 1,052 crore a year ago.

However, the total income decreased to 62,419 crore as compared to 66,854 crore in September 2019.

