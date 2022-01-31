HPCL posts a drop in net profit at Rs1,352 crore

"The stabilization phase of some of the units at Mumbai Refinery after the revamp shutdown also constrained, to some extent, the full value realization of the improving GRMs (gross refining margins)," said HPCL in a statement adding that with the units having fully stabilized now and operating to the design capacity, the positive impact of higher refinery throughput at Mumbai Refinery is expected next quarter onwards.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}