HPCL posts net profit at 6,765.5 crore in June quarter

State-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit at ₹6,765.5 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24.
The company had posted a net loss of ₹8,557 crore in the same period last year.
The oil marketing company’s revenue fell at ₹1.18 lakh crore in the June quarter of FY24, as compared to ₹1.21 lakh crore a year ago.
On July 20, Union minister of state for petroleum and natural gas Rameswar Teli said that Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited is setting up a 370-tonne-per-annum electrolyzer-based green hydrogen plant at Visakh Refinery in Andhra Pradesh.
HPCL spent ₹11 crore out of a total fund allocation of ₹33 crore for this project, the minister had said.
The project is scheduled to be completed by September this year.