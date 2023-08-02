Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ Companies / Company Results/  HPCL posts net profit at 6,765.5 crore in June quarter

HPCL posts net profit at 6,765.5 crore in June quarter

1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 07:01 PM IST Livemint

  • Hindustan Petroleum Corporation reported a consolidated net profit at 6,765.5 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24

The company had posted a net loss of 8,557 crore in the first quarter last year. Photo: Hindustan Times

State-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit at 6,765.5 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24.

State-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit at 6,765.5 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24.

The company had posted a net loss of 8,557 crore in the same period last year.

The company had posted a net loss of 8,557 crore in the same period last year.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

The oil marketing company’s revenue fell at 1.18 lakh crore in the June quarter of FY24, as compared to 1.21 lakh crore a year ago.

On July 20, Union minister of state for petroleum and natural gas Rameswar Teli said that Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited is setting up a 370-tonne-per-annum electrolyzer-based green hydrogen plant at Visakh Refinery in Andhra Pradesh.

HPCL spent 11 crore out of a total fund allocation of 33 crore for this project, the minister had said.

The project is scheduled to be completed by September this year.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 07:01 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.