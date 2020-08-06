HPCL Q1 profit surges over two-fold to 2,253 cr

HPCL Q1 profit surges over two-fold to ₹2,253 cr1 min read . 06:41 PM IST
Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd reported over two-fold jump in its June quarter net profit to ₹2,252.65 crore, the company had a net profit of ₹877.48 crore in April-June 2019
Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) on Thursday reported over two-fold jump in its June quarter net profit to ₹2,252.65 crore.
The company had a net profit of ₹877.48 crore in April-June 2019, HPCL said in a regulatory filing.
The net profit surged despite sales falling to ₹45,945.48 crore in first quarter of 2020-21 from ₹74,595.64 crore a year ago.
HPCL earned USD 0.04 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel during the quarter as compared to a gross refining margin of USD 0.75 per barrel during the corresponding previous quarter.
"The COVID-19 pandemic is globally inflicting high economic and human costs causing slowdown of economic activity. Specific to the Corporation, it did have impact on the sales in the months of April and May 2020 though substantial recovery is seen in June," HPCL said.
