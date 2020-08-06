Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >Company Results >HPCL Q1 profit surges over two-fold to 2,253 cr
HPCL Q1 profit surges over two-fold to 2,253 cr

HPCL Q1 profit surges over two-fold to 2,253 cr

1 min read . 06:41 PM IST PTI

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd reported over two-fold jump in its June quarter net profit to 2,252.65 crore, the company had a net profit of 877.48 crore in April-June 2019

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) on Thursday reported over two-fold jump in its June quarter net profit to 2,252.65 crore.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) on Thursday reported over two-fold jump in its June quarter net profit to 2,252.65 crore.

The company had a net profit of 877.48 crore in April-June 2019, HPCL said in a regulatory filing.

The company had a net profit of 877.48 crore in April-June 2019, HPCL said in a regulatory filing.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The net profit surged despite sales falling to 45,945.48 crore in first quarter of 2020-21 from 74,595.64 crore a year ago.

HPCL earned USD 0.04 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel during the quarter as compared to a gross refining margin of USD 0.75 per barrel during the corresponding previous quarter.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is globally inflicting high economic and human costs causing slowdown of economic activity. Specific to the Corporation, it did have impact on the sales in the months of April and May 2020 though substantial recovery is seen in June," HPCL said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated