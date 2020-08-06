State-run refiner and marketer Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) reported an over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter, to ₹2,252.65 crore.

The company had earned a net profit of ₹877.48 crore in April-June 2019, HPCL said in a regulatory filing.

The net profit surged despite gross sales falling to ₹45,945.48 crore in the first quarter of 2020-21, from ₹74,595.64 crore a year ago.

"We ran our refineries over 100% capacity. So instead of storing crude, we stored the products, which has helped us post positive gross refining margin. Also, we could cater to the market faster and better as we stored the products across our locations," explained MK Surana, chairman and managing director, HPCL.

The company earned $0.04 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel during the quarter, as compared to a gross refining margin of $0.75 per barrel during the corresponding previous quarter.

“The covid-19 pandemic is globally inflicting high economic and human costs, causing a slowdown of economic activity. Specific to the Corporation, it did have an impact on sales in the months of April and May 2020 though a substantial recovery was seen in June," HPCL said.

Surana added that as of July, while demand for petrol was 89% of what it was in July 2019, diesel demand during the same period was 83%.

Normally in July, the industry sees a dip in demand specially in petrol as the monsoon season starts. Also agricultural activities reduce due to monsoon. Thus, impacting demand for diesel.

However, demand also suffered due to lockdown in major consuming cities like Bangalore, Pune etc.

"I however, do not see any structural shift in demand picking up. For demand to pick up, industrial activity needs to resume and offices need to re-start," said Surana, adding that in third quarter, when the monsoon would have receded and festive season would begin, demand could pick up again. However, for it to reach to 100% will take time.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated