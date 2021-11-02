HPCL Q2 profit falls 22% to ₹1,923 cr even as revenue rises1 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2021, 03:40 PM IST
- HPCL Q2 results: The company clocked net sales of ₹87,310 crore in the reporting period, up 42% over corresponding quarter's ₹61,340 crore.
State-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) reported standalone net profit of ₹1,923 crore for the second quarter ending September 30, 2021. This is a fall of 22% from ₹2,477 crore in the second quarter of last year.
The company clocked net sales of ₹87,310 crore in the reporting period, up 42% over corresponding quarter's ₹61,340 crore.
The company reported an EBITDA of ₹3,013 crore for the second quarter.
Following the announcement of results, HPCL shares fell 2.64% in noon deals at ₹303.70 apiece on NSE.
