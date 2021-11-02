Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / Company Results / HPCL Q2 profit falls 22% to 1,923 cr even as revenue rises

HPCL Q2 profit falls 22% to 1,923 cr even as revenue rises

1 min read . 03:40 PM IST Livemint

  • HPCL Q2 results: The company clocked net sales of 87,310 crore in the reporting period, up 42% over corresponding quarter's 61,340 crore.

State-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) reported standalone net profit of 1,923 crore for the second quarter ending September 30, 2021. This is a fall of 22% from 2,477 crore in the second quarter of last year.

The company clocked net sales of 87,310 crore in the reporting period, up 42% over corresponding quarter's 61,340 crore.

The company reported an EBITDA of 3,013 crore for the second quarter.

Following the announcement of results, HPCL shares fell 2.64% in noon deals at 303.70 apiece on NSE.

