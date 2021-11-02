HPCL Q2 profit falls 22% to 1,923 cr even as revenue rises

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

State-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) reported standalone net profit of ₹1,923 crore for the second quarter ending September 30, 2021. This is a fall of 22% from ₹2,477 crore in the second quarter of last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

State-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) reported standalone net profit of ₹1,923 crore for the second quarter ending September 30, 2021. This is a fall of 22% from ₹2,477 crore in the second quarter of last year.

The company clocked net sales of ₹87,310 crore in the reporting period, up 42% over corresponding quarter's ₹61,340 crore. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The company clocked net sales of ₹87,310 crore in the reporting period, up 42% over corresponding quarter's ₹61,340 crore. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

The company reported an EBITDA of ₹3,013 crore for the second quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}