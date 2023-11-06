Hello User
HPCL Q2 results: Company reports net profit of 5,827 crore

PTI

HPCL Q2 results: The company reported a net profit of 5,827 crore in the September quarter of FY23-24.

HPCL reported a net profit of 5,827 crore in the September quarter of FY24

HPCL Q2 results: State-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) reported a net profit of 5,826.96 crore in the September quarter of FY23-24.The company reported a returning to profitability in the September quarter after a boost in marketing margin improved earnings.

It logged a consolidated net profit of 5,826.96 crore in July-September 2023-24. In the year-ago period, the company had a loss of 2,475.69 crore, it said in a stock exchange filing.

The profit was aided by a boost in marketing margins as a freeze on petrol and diesel price revision despite a fall in input crude oil prices helped recover losses incurred when rates were high last year.

Pre-tax earnings from the downstream oil refining and marketing business came at 6,984.60 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal. In the year-ago period there was a loss of 2,462.57 crore.

Last year, state-owned fuel retailers HPCL, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) froze prices despite a spike in global oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This was with a view to insulating consumers from price volatility.

The price freeze led to the three firms incurring losses in the first half of 2022-23 fiscal year (April 2022 to March 2023). HPCL incurred a loss of 15,118.41 crore in April-September 2022. This year, it however posted record earnings of 16,389.55 crore in April-September.

Revenues fell to 1.02 lakh crore in July-September from 1.13 lakh crore last year on lower oil prices.

HPCL said it earned USD 10.49 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel in April-September 2023 as compared to a gross refining margin of USD 12.62 in the corresponding period last year.

In the current quarter, the refinery throughput was 5.75 million tonne versus 4.49 million tonne in Q2 FY22-23. Domestic fuel sales rose to 10.08 million tonne in Q2 FY 23-24 from 9.87 million tonne a year back.

