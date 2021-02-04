HPCL Q3 profit jumps three-fold, revenue falls 3%

MUMBAI : State-run Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited on Thursday posted an over three-fold increase in its net profit at ₹2,355 crore for the quarter ended 31st December 2020 against a net profit of ₹747 crore during the same period last year.

Revenue from operations declined 2% year-on-year to ₹68,659.2 crore, compared with ₹70,042.2 crore in corresponding period, beating estimates.

At the operating level, its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) increased nearly three-fold to ₹3,301.9 crore in the quarter ended December 2020, compared with ₹1,155.9 crore ebitda reported in corresponding period. Ebitda margin expanded to 4.8% from 1.7% in same periods. The lower cost of raw material and finance cost supported ebitda, the company said.

The stock closed at ₹229.45 apiece on the BSE, up nearly 2% from its previous close.

The company said that December 2020 recorded highest consumption of petroleum products in last 11 months, after January 2020. The aggregate demand of petroleum products for the period April – Dec 2020 reached 88% of the demand for the same period last year.

The combined gross refining margin (GRM) for the period April - December 2020 came in at $2.35 per barrel compared to $1.85 per barrel in the corresponding previous period. The combined GRM for the period October-December 2020 is $ 1.87 per barrel as compared to US$ 1.79 per barrel in the corresponding previous period.

Continued weakness in product cracks, however, kept refinery margins on the lower side, the company said.

On the retail front, the company commissioned compressed natural gas (CNG) dispensing facilities at 149 retail outlets during April to December 2020, taking the total number of retail outlets with CNG facilities to 620.

With commissioning of 135 mobile dispensing equipment during the period for Door-to-Door delivery of diesel, the total number of mobile dispensing equipment were enhanced to 153. EV charging facility have been provided at 44 retail outlets.

During October-December 2020, the domestic sales of petroleum products of HPCL increased to 10.03 million metric tonnes registering a growth of 2.7% over the corresponding quarter of previous year compared to industry growth of 0.30 % .

The sales of MS (Petrol) increased by 6.4%, HSD (Diesel) by 1.2 % and LPG by 5.9%, the company said.

