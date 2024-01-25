Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), the state-run oil marketing company, on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹529 crore for the December quarter of FY24, registering a sharp decline of 89.6% from ₹5,118 crore in the September quarter.

The sequential fall in net profit for the quarter was primarily due to suppressed marketing margins on select transport fuels and lower refining margins attributable to lower cracks & falling crude prices during the period.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, HPCL’s net profit jumped 207% from ₹172 crore in the year-ago quarter.

HPCL’s standalone total income in Q3FY24 increased 15.5% to ₹1.18 lakh crore from ₹1.02 lakh crore, QoQ. The revenue growth was 2% on-year from ₹1.16 lakh crore.

Operating income, or earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) during the quarter dropped 73.7%, to ₹2,163 crore from ₹8,217 crore, while EBIT margin declined 670 bps to 1.9%, QoQ.

Average GRMs (Gross of export duty) for the period Oct-Dec 2023 were $ 8.49 per barrel (US$ 9.14 per barrel during the corresponding period of previous year).

On the marketing front, HPCL achieved its highest ever quarterly sales volume (including exports) of 11.90 MMT during Oct-Dec 2023 (11.25 MMT during corresponding period of previous year) representing a growth of 5.8%, the company said.

HPCL’s board approved an Interim Dividend of ₹15 on each equity share of ₹10.

The company has fixed February 7, 2024 as the record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders to receive the interim dividend . The dividend is proposed to be paid on or before February 23, 2024.

At 2:20 pm, HPCL shares were trading 6.46% lower at ₹423.20 apiece on the BSE.

