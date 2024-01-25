HPCL Q3 results: Net profit drops 89% QoQ to ₹529 crore; declares dividend of ₹15 per share
HPCL’s standalone total income in Q3FY24 increased 15.5% to ₹1.18 lakh crore from ₹1.02 lakh crore, QoQ. The revenue growth was 2% on-year from ₹1.16 lakh crore.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), the state-run oil marketing company, on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹529 crore for the December quarter of FY24, registering a sharp decline of 89.6% from ₹5,118 crore in the September quarter.
