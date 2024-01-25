Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), the state-run oil marketing company, on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹529 crore for the December quarter of FY24, registering a sharp decline of 89.6% from ₹5,118 crore in the September quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The sequential fall in net profit for the quarter was primarily due to suppressed marketing margins on select transport fuels and lower refining margins attributable to lower cracks & falling crude prices during the period.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, HPCL's net profit jumped 207% from ₹172 crore in the year-ago quarter.

HPCL’s standalone total income in Q3FY24 increased 15.5% to ₹1.18 lakh crore from ₹1.02 lakh crore, QoQ. The revenue growth was 2% on-year from ₹1.16 lakh crore.

Operating income, or earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) during the quarter dropped 73.7%, to ₹2,163 crore from ₹8,217 crore, while EBIT margin declined 670 bps to 1.9%, QoQ.

Average GRMs (Gross of export duty) for the period Oct-Dec 2023 were $ 8.49 per barrel (US$ 9.14 per barrel during the corresponding period of previous year).

On the marketing front, HPCL achieved its highest ever quarterly sales volume (including exports) of 11.90 MMT during Oct-Dec 2023 (11.25 MMT during corresponding period of previous year) representing a growth of 5.8%, the company said.

HPCL’s board approved an Interim Dividend of ₹15 on each equity share of ₹10.

The company has fixed February 7, 2024 as the record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders to receive the interim dividend . The dividend is proposed to be paid on or before February 23, 2024.

At 2:20 pm, HPCL shares were trading 6.46% lower at ₹423.20 apiece on the BSE.

