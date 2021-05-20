State-controlled Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) on Thursday reported a massive jump in net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company posted a net profit of ₹3,017.96 crore in March 2021 as against ₹26.80 crore profit in March 2020, HPCL said in a BSE filing on Thursday.

HPCl also reported an increase in total income of ₹85,748 crore in March quarter FY21.

Whereas HPCL's reported ₹71,978.62 crore of total income in March 2020.

The oil company's gross sale stood at 89,904.75 crore for the Q4 FY21 as against 71,268.14 crore in the same period last year.

Additionally, the board of the company recommended a final dividend of ₹22.75 per equity share.

The average gross revenue refining margin during the year ended March 31, 202 was $3.86 per BBL as against the $1.02 per BBL during the corresponding period the previous year.

The company has reported earnings per share (EPS) of ₹20.71 for the period ended March 31, 2021 as compared to ₹15.63 for the period ended December 31, 2020. Last year, in March, BPCL's earning per share stood at ₹0.18.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.