Home >Companies >Company Results >HPCL Q4 results: Net profit rises to 3,018 cr; announces dividend of 22.75

HPCL Q4 results: Net profit rises to 3,018 cr; announces dividend of 22.75

HPCL Q4 2021: the board of the company recommended a final dividend of 22.75 per equity share
1 min read . 07:47 PM IST Staff Writer

  • HPCl also reported an increase in total income of 85,748 crore in this year's March quarter
  • The oil company's gross sale stood at 89,904.75 crore for the Q4 FY21 as against 71,268.14 crore in the same period last year

State-controlled Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) on Thursday reported a massive jump in net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company posted a net profit of 3,017.96 crore in March 2021 as against 26.80 crore profit in March 2020, HPCL said in a BSE filing on Thursday.

HPCl also reported an increase in total income of 85,748 crore in March quarter FY21.

Whereas HPCL's reported 71,978.62 crore of total income in March 2020.

The oil company's gross sale stood at 89,904.75 crore for the Q4 FY21 as against 71,268.14 crore in the same period last year.

Additionally, the board of the company recommended a final dividend of 22.75 per equity share.

The average gross revenue refining margin during the year ended March 31, 202 was $3.86 per BBL as against the $1.02 per BBL during the corresponding period the previous year.

The company has reported earnings per share (EPS) of 20.71 for the period ended March 31, 2021 as compared to 15.63 for the period ended December 31, 2020. Last year, in March, BPCL's earning per share stood at 0.18.

