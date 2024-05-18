HPL Electric & Power Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 21.84% YOY

HPL Electric & Power Q4 Results Live : HPL Electric & Power declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 16.91% and the profit increasing by 21.84% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.01% and the profit increased by 14.86%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise by 13.74% q-o-q and increased by 36.93% Y-o-Y for HPL Electric & Power.

Furthermore, the operating income showed an increase of 7.98% q-o-q and 20.55% Y-o-Y for the company.

The EPS for Q4 is reported at ₹2.13, marking a 21.3% Y-o-Y increase for HPL Electric & Power.

HPL Electric & Power has demonstrated strong returns with 2.59% in the last 1 week, 97.46% in the last 6 months, and 63.83% YTD return.

Currently, HPL Electric & Power holds a market cap of ₹2622.49 Cr with a 52wk high/low of ₹438.7 & ₹92.15 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have provided positive ratings, with 1 out of 1 analyst giving a Buy rating as of 18 May, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Buy for HPL Electric & Power.

HPL Electric & Power Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 424.09 365.57 +16.01% 362.75 +16.91% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 52.02 45.74 +13.74% 37.99 +36.93% Depreciation/ Amortization 11.57 9.28 +24.6% 8.37 +38.21% Total Operating Expense 380.44 325.14 +17.01% 326.54 +16.51% Operating Income 43.65 40.43 +7.98% 36.21 +20.55% Net Income Before Taxes 21.4 18.97 +12.78% 17.49 +22.39% Net Income 13.71 11.94 +14.86% 11.25 +21.84% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.13 1.86 +14.52% 1.76 +21.3%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹13.71Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹424.09Cr

