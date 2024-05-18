Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  HPL Electric & Power Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 21.84% YOY

HPL Electric & Power Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 21.84% YOY

Livemint

HPL Electric & Power Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 16.91% YoY & profit increased by 21.84% YoY

HPL Electric & Power Q4 Results Live

HPL Electric & Power Q4 Results Live : HPL Electric & Power declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 16.91% and the profit increasing by 21.84% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.01% and the profit increased by 14.86%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise by 13.74% q-o-q and increased by 36.93% Y-o-Y for HPL Electric & Power.

Furthermore, the operating income showed an increase of 7.98% q-o-q and 20.55% Y-o-Y for the company.

The EPS for Q4 is reported at 2.13, marking a 21.3% Y-o-Y increase for HPL Electric & Power.

HPL Electric & Power has demonstrated strong returns with 2.59% in the last 1 week, 97.46% in the last 6 months, and 63.83% YTD return.

Currently, HPL Electric & Power holds a market cap of 2622.49 Cr with a 52wk high/low of 438.7 & 92.15 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have provided positive ratings, with 1 out of 1 analyst giving a Buy rating as of 18 May, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Buy for HPL Electric & Power.

HPL Electric & Power Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue424.09365.57+16.01%362.75+16.91%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total52.0245.74+13.74%37.99+36.93%
Depreciation/ Amortization11.579.28+24.6%8.37+38.21%
Total Operating Expense380.44325.14+17.01%326.54+16.51%
Operating Income43.6540.43+7.98%36.21+20.55%
Net Income Before Taxes21.418.97+12.78%17.49+22.39%
Net Income13.7111.94+14.86%11.25+21.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.131.86+14.52%1.76+21.3%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹13.71Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹424.09Cr

