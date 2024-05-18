HPL Electric & Power Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 21.84% YOY

HPL Electric & Power Q4 Results Live : HPL Electric & Power declared their Q4 results on 15 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 16.91% and the profit increasing by 21.84% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.01% and the profit increased by 14.86%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a rise by 13.74% q-o-q and increased by 36.93% Y-o-Y for HPL Electric & Power.
Furthermore, the operating income showed an increase of 7.98% q-o-q and 20.55% Y-o-Y for the company.
The EPS for Q4 is reported at ₹2.13, marking a 21.3% Y-o-Y increase for HPL Electric & Power.
HPL Electric & Power has demonstrated strong returns with 2.59% in the last 1 week, 97.46% in the last 6 months, and 63.83% YTD return.
Currently, HPL Electric & Power holds a market cap of ₹2622.49 Cr with a 52wk high/low of ₹438.7 & ₹92.15 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have provided positive ratings, with 1 out of 1 analyst giving a Buy rating as of 18 May, 2024.
The consensus recommendation as of the same date was to Buy for HPL Electric & Power.
HPL Electric & Power Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|424.09
|365.57
|+16.01%
|362.75
|+16.91%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|52.02
|45.74
|+13.74%
|37.99
|+36.93%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|11.57
|9.28
|+24.6%
|8.37
|+38.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|380.44
|325.14
|+17.01%
|326.54
|+16.51%
|Operating Income
|43.65
|40.43
|+7.98%
|36.21
|+20.55%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|21.4
|18.97
|+12.78%
|17.49
|+22.39%
|Net Income
|13.71
|11.94
|+14.86%
|11.25
|+21.84%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.13
|1.86
|+14.52%
|1.76
|+21.3%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹13.71Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹424.09Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!