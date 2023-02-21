HSBC India reports 15% rise in pre-tax profit
- Globally, HSBC’s profit before tax fell $1.4 billion to $17.5 billion in 2022, including an impairment on the planned sale of its retail banking operations in France of $2.4 billion
Mumbai: Global banking major HSBC on Tuesday said its India operations reported $1.28 billion in profit before tax in 2022, up 15% from the year-ago period.
