HSBC India reports 22% rise in pre-tax profit in first half of 2022

HSBC India said it has has aggressive growth plans and is focused on customer acquisition and growth in balance sheet. The bank said it is looking to meaningfully grow the number of customers across all segments and plans to double, triple or quadruple its customer base across segments. Digital is a top focus for the bank and it is leveraging technology, digital and data at the front end and artificial intelligence at the back to support its growth ambitions, it said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}