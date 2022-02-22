HSBC India reports 8% jump in profit before tax in 2021

India is the fourth largest contributor to the bank's global profit behind Hong Kong, UK and China. “HSBC India has recorded a profit before tax of over $1 bn and has consistently been amongst the top five contributors to the Group’s profits. The wholesale business has performed extremely well across liabilities, assets, transaction banking and capital markets. While we’ve grown across the board, certain segments like Business Banking and International Subsidiary Banking have stood out and continue to outpace the market. India is a key growth market for HSBC globally and we’re keen to expand our international wholesale and wealth businesses," said Hitendra Dave, General Manager & CEO, HSBC India