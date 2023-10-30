Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  HSBC Q3 pre-tax profit more than doubles but misses estimates

HSBC Q3 pre-tax profit more than doubles but misses estimates

Reuters

Europe's largest bank with a market value of $118.6 billion posted a pre-tax profit of $7.7 billion for the July to September quarter

File Image: Pedestrians pass by an HSBC bank,

HSBC Holdings reported a 240 percent increase in third-quarter pre-tax profit on Monday as higher interest rates boosted profitability, although it missed market estimates.

Europe's largest bank with a market value of $118.6 billion posted a pre-tax profit of $7.7 billion for the July to September quarter, versus $3.2 billion a year earlier, trailing the $8.1 billion mean average estimate of brokers compiled by HSBC.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 30 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.