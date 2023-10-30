HSBC Q3 pre-tax profit more than doubles but misses estimates

Europe's largest bank with a market value of $118.6 billion posted a pre-tax profit of $7.7 billion for the July to September quarter

HSBC Holdings reported a 240 percent increase in third-quarter pre-tax profit on Monday as higher interest rates boosted profitability, although it missed market estimates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Europe's largest bank with a market value of $118.6 billion posted a pre-tax profit of $7.7 billion for the July to September quarter, versus $3.2 billion a year earlier, trailing the $8.1 billion mean average estimate of brokers compiled by HSBC.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!