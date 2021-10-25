HSBC says it will buy back $2 billion in stock as profit jumps

HSBC’s tilt toward Asia has been hampered by geopolitical tension between China and Western nations. Some U.S. and U.K. politicians rebuked the bank for not publicly criticizing China’s imposition of a new national security law in Hong Kong. Mr. Quinn told U.K. politicians in January that it wasn’t his job as a banker to oppose Chinese policies. On Monday, the bank warned that diplomatic tensions between China and the West could create “regulatory, reputational and market risks."