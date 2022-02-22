HSBC Holdings PLC reported its highest annual net profit since 2018 and said rising interest rates were likely to boost future returns, even as the banking giant took a charge against potential fallout from the stress in China’s property market.

The figures follow a series of strong results for the London-based lender, in which it has cut its stockpile of provisions against pandemic-related bad loans, reinstated dividends and introduced a $2 billion buyback.

“We have good momentum coming into 2022 and are confident that we can continue to execute against our strategy," Chief Executive Noel Quinn said in a statement Tuesday.

Investors are also reappraising HSBC’s profit potential—and bidding up its stock—as global bond yields rise in anticipation of rapid action by the Federal Reserve and other central banks. Making loans is typically more profitable when benchmark borrowing costs are higher and HSBC is seen as particularly sensitive to shifts in interest rates.

HSBC said profit attributable to its ordinary shareholders totaled $12.6 billion for 2021, as it benefited from a $928 million reduction in expected credit losses. Annual net profit was up sharply from $3.9 billion a year earlier and broadly matched consensus estimates.

In the fourth quarter, HSBC budgeted a fresh $450 million for likely credit losses, mostly tied to real estate. In the past few months, multiple developers—including industry heavyweight China Evergrande Group—have defaulted on their offshore debt.

The bank reiterated that it had no exposure to the developers judged riskiest by the Chinese government—those that have breached all of the “three red lines" on leverage. But Mr. Quinn said in an interview that HSBC took the charges after “market conditions for all developers in China worsened," with liquidity tightening and elevated uncertainty about companies’ ability to refinance.

HSBC said it had extended about $21.3 billion of loans and guarantees to mainland Chinese property companies, as of year-end—a 9% increase from end-June—due mainly to borrowers drawing down their loans. The bank noted that sentiment on the sector had improved since the start of 2022, but that uncertainty remained.

“I would keep the whole thing in perspective. We have a trillion-dollar loan portfolio," said Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson. Still, he said it was possible HSBC could take some more property-related credit-loss charges in coming quarters.

“It would be a brave person to say, that’s it," Mr. Stevenson said. “You can see the way the equity and bond prices are trading in the sector: They are implying a degree of distress and we think it will take some time for that to unwind."

For the last three months of the year HSBC’s net profit stood at $1.79 billion—a slowdown from the July to September period, but up sharply compared with the same quarter a year earlier.

The bank said if central banks lifted interest rates in line with market expectations, the boost to its net interest income would help it hit its target of a 10% return on tangible equity in 2023, a year earlier than it previously expected.

The bank plans another $1 billion share buyback and said it would pay a second-half dividend of 18 cents a share, taking its full-year dividend to 25 cents.

The latest full-year results contrast with earlier turbulence—spanning geopolitical tension, regulatory pressure, management turnover and the economic shock of the Covid-19 pandemic—which helped push HSBC shares to a quarter-century low in September 2020.

Against that difficult backdrop, HSBC has also been pursuing a large-scale overhaul. It has moved to cut costs, agreed a deal to exit France and reduced its U.S. presence. It has also started to pour resources into areas such as wealth management in China.

The increasing emphasis on growth opportunities in Asia isn’t without challenges. Tough policies to combat Covid-19 in mainland China and Hong Kong are likely to hinder economic growth in both markets this year, according to economists and analysts. Fitch Ratings recently halved its GDP growth forecast for Hong Kong, long one of HSBC’s biggest and most lucrative markets, to 1.5% this year, due to tough pandemic curbs.

Hong Kong’s latest wave of Covid-19 infections has forced HSBC to temporarily close about half its branches in the city, and the bank warned its wealth business was likely to show weaker performance in the first quarter.

But HSBC’s top executives said the city would quickly bounce back, despite its strict anti-epidemic measures. “We don’t see it impacting Hong Kong as a financial center. We believe Hong Kong has proven itself very resilient, strong ability to rebound after challenges," Mr. Quinn said.

HSBC on Tuesday also disclosed it is the subject of an investigation by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission into the use of nonbank approved messaging channels.

Mr. Quinn said regulators are looking at the bank’s record-keeping and use of WhatsApp, a chat platform, among other things. He declined to comment on the investigation other than to say the bank is participating.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. was fined $200 million in December by the CFTC and the Securities and Exchange Commission for failing to keep track of employees’ use of personal messaging apps that circumvented record-keeping requirements.

HSBC’s Hong Kong-listed shares gained nearly 25% this year through Monday, making the bank one of the world’s best-performing large stocks in 2022. On Tuesday afternoon in Hong Kong, the stock fell 3.6%, underperforming a 2.7% drop in the Hang Seng Index, amid a broader market selloff fueled by escalating tensions over Ukraine.

