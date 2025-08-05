HT Media narrows losses to ₹11.37 crore in Q1, revenue rises to ₹412.15 crore
Summary
The first quarter has begun on a strong note for the publisher of Mint and Hindustan Times newspapers, with operating revenue and profitability growing compared to the previous year.
HT Media Ltd, the publisher ofMintandHindustan Timesnewspapers, narrowed its losses to ₹11.37 crore in the quarter ended 30 June from ₹27.5 crore a year ago.
