HT Media narrows losses to ₹11.37 crore in Q1, revenue rises to ₹412.15 crore

The first quarter has begun on a strong note for the publisher of Mint and Hindustan Times newspapers, with operating revenue and profitability growing compared to the previous year.

HT Media Ltd, the publisher ofMintandHindustan Timesnewspapers, narrowed its losses to 11.37 crore in the quarter ended 30 June from 27.5 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations stood at 412.15 crore in the first quarter of 2025-26 as compared to 378.51 crore in the year-ago period, the publisher said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Total expenses rose to 479.62 crore against 463.4 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Further, revenue from print increased from 298.71 crore to 323.88 crore a year ago, while revenue from digital surged to 56.4 crore from 46.63 crore.

According to the filing, HT Media Ltd's subsidiaries are Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd, HT Music and Entertainment Co. Ltd, Next Mediaworks Ltd, Next Radio Ltd, Mosaic Media Ventures Pvt. Ltd, HT Overseas Pte. Ltd, and HT Noida (Co.) Ltd.

HT Media has approved an investment of up to 15 crore by subscribing to the equity shares of Mosaic Media Ventures Pvt. Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, it added in the filing.

“The first quarter has begun on a strong note, with both operating revenue and profitability showing growth as compared to the previous year. The print business has seen strong growth in advertising revenue, reflecting our leading market presence and the continued relevance of print as an effective medium," Shobhana Bhartia, chairperson and editorial director, HT Media Ltd and Hindustan Media Ventures Ltd, said in a note to shareholders.

She added the company’s targeted efforts to grow circulation have delivered steady, sequential gains, further enhancing reach. Growth in the radio business has been tepid, with the larger industry still facing challenges; however, the firm is pivoting the business with a renewed focus on growing non-free commercial time revenue.

“Meanwhile, our digital businesses continue to show steady momentum, with our platforms—Mosaic, Shine, and OTTplay—driving growth through differentiated, future-ready offerings. We are working towards accelerating the growth of our digital business, while deepening the impact of our print offerings and reimagining the radio business with experiential and integrated formats," she added.

