HT Media Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 38.51% YOY

HT Media Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 3.79% YoY & loss increased by 38.51% YoY

Published27 Jul 2024, 09:51 AM IST
HT Media Q1 Results Live
HT Media Q1 Results Live

HT Media Q1 Results Live : HT Media has announced their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024. The company reported a decrease in revenue by 3.79% year-over-year, while the loss increased by 38.51% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, HT Media witnessed a decline of 18.5% in revenue and a significant increase of 2140% in losses.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of HT Media rose by 2.1% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 15.23% year-over-year.

The operating income for the company also saw a decrease of 13.54% sequentially and a decline of 23.75% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is reported at -1.1, marking a decrease of 37.5% year-over-year.

HT Media's stock performance in the market indicates a return of 1.92% in the last week, a negative return of -4.05% in the last 6 months, and a positive return of 12.53% year-to-date.

Currently, HT Media has a market capitalization of 662.43 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 36.9 and 20.55 respectively.

HT Media Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue378.51464.41-18.5%393.42-3.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total112.82110.5+2.1%97.91+15.23%
Depreciation/ Amortization26.7630.5-12.26%30.06-10.98%
Total Operating Expense446.51524.3-14.84%448.37-0.41%
Operating Income-68-59.89-13.54%-54.95-23.75%
Net Income Before Taxes-36.34-16.91-114.9%-20.97-73.3%
Net Income-25.51.25-2140%-18.41-38.51%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.10.85-229.49%-0.8-37.5%
First Published:27 Jul 2024, 09:51 AM IST
