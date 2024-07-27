HT Media Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 38.51% YOY

HT Media Q1 Results Live : HT Media has announced their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024. The company reported a decrease in revenue by 3.79% year-over-year, while the loss increased by 38.51% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, HT Media witnessed a decline of 18.5% in revenue and a significant increase of 2140% in losses.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses of HT Media rose by 2.1% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 15.23% year-over-year.
The operating income for the company also saw a decrease of 13.54% sequentially and a decline of 23.75% year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is reported at ₹-1.1, marking a decrease of 37.5% year-over-year.
HT Media's stock performance in the market indicates a return of 1.92% in the last week, a negative return of -4.05% in the last 6 months, and a positive return of 12.53% year-to-date.
Currently, HT Media has a market capitalization of ₹662.43 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹36.9 and ₹20.55 respectively.
HT Media Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|378.51
|464.41
|-18.5%
|393.42
|-3.79%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|112.82
|110.5
|+2.1%
|97.91
|+15.23%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|26.76
|30.5
|-12.26%
|30.06
|-10.98%
|Total Operating Expense
|446.51
|524.3
|-14.84%
|448.37
|-0.41%
|Operating Income
|-68
|-59.89
|-13.54%
|-54.95
|-23.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-36.34
|-16.91
|-114.9%
|-20.97
|-73.3%
|Net Income
|-25.5
|1.25
|-2140%
|-18.41
|-38.51%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.1
|0.85
|-229.49%
|-0.8
|-37.5%
