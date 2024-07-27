HT Media Q1 Results Live : loss rise by 38.51% YOY

HT Media Q1 Results Live : HT Media has announced their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024. The company reported a decrease in revenue by 3.79% year-over-year, while the loss increased by 38.51% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, HT Media witnessed a decline of 18.5% in revenue and a significant increase of 2140% in losses.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of HT Media rose by 2.1% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 15.23% year-over-year.

The operating income for the company also saw a decrease of 13.54% sequentially and a decline of 23.75% year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 is reported at ₹-1.1, marking a decrease of 37.5% year-over-year.

HT Media's stock performance in the market indicates a return of 1.92% in the last week, a negative return of -4.05% in the last 6 months, and a positive return of 12.53% year-to-date.

Currently, HT Media has a market capitalization of ₹662.43 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹36.9 and ₹20.55 respectively.

HT Media Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 378.51 464.41 -18.5% 393.42 -3.79% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 112.82 110.5 +2.1% 97.91 +15.23% Depreciation/ Amortization 26.76 30.5 -12.26% 30.06 -10.98% Total Operating Expense 446.51 524.3 -14.84% 448.37 -0.41% Operating Income -68 -59.89 -13.54% -54.95 -23.75% Net Income Before Taxes -36.34 -16.91 -114.9% -20.97 -73.3% Net Income -25.5 1.25 -2140% -18.41 -38.51% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.1 0.85 -229.49% -0.8 -37.5%