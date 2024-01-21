Hello User
HT Media Q3 FY24 Results Live : Loss Falls by 40.02% YoY

Livemint

HT Media Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue Increased by 0.58% YoY & Loss Decreased by 40.02% YoY

HT Media Q3 FY24 Results Live

HT Media, a leading media company, announced their Q3 FY24 results on January 19, 2024. The company reported a 0.58% year-on-year increase in revenue and a significant 40.02% year-on-year decrease in loss.

Compared to the previous quarter, HT Media's revenue grew by 12.41% and the loss decreased by 73.9%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 2.26% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 9.9% year-on-year.

HT Media's operating income showed strong growth, increasing by 53.88% quarter-on-quarter and 19.51% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 is -0.57, which represents a 40% year-on-year increase.

In terms of stock performance, HT Media has delivered a -9.42% return in the last 1 week, a 34.97% return in the last 6 months, and a 19.06% year-to-date return.

Currently, HT Media has a market capitalization of 700.69 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 34.5 and 14.8 respectively.

HT Media Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue442.9393.99+12.41%440.36+0.58%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total103.53101.24+2.26%94.2+9.9%
Depreciation/ Amortization28.8529.8-3.19%34.63-16.69%
Total Operating Expense486.59488.72-0.44%494.64-1.63%
Operating Income-43.69-94.73+53.88%-54.28+19.51%
Net Income Before Taxes-21.5-81.62+73.66%-30.19+28.78%
Net Income-13.13-50.31+73.9%-21.89+40.02%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.57-1.29+55.83%-0.95+40%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-13.13Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹442.9Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

