HT Media Q3 FY24 Results Live : Loss Falls by 40.02% YoY

HT Media, a leading media company, announced their Q3 FY24 results on January 19, 2024. The company reported a 0.58% year-on-year increase in revenue and a significant 40.02% year-on-year decrease in loss. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, HT Media's revenue grew by 12.41% and the loss decreased by 73.9%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 2.26% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 9.9% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HT Media's operating income showed strong growth, increasing by 53.88% quarter-on-quarter and 19.51% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 is ₹-0.57, which represents a 40% year-on-year increase.

In terms of stock performance, HT Media has delivered a -9.42% return in the last 1 week, a 34.97% return in the last 6 months, and a 19.06% year-to-date return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, HT Media has a market capitalization of ₹700.69 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹34.5 and ₹14.8 respectively.

HT Media Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 442.9 393.99 +12.41% 440.36 +0.58% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 103.53 101.24 +2.26% 94.2 +9.9% Depreciation/ Amortization 28.85 29.8 -3.19% 34.63 -16.69% Total Operating Expense 486.59 488.72 -0.44% 494.64 -1.63% Operating Income -43.69 -94.73 +53.88% -54.28 +19.51% Net Income Before Taxes -21.5 -81.62 +73.66% -30.19 +28.78% Net Income -13.13 -50.31 +73.9% -21.89 +40.02% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.57 -1.29 +55.83% -0.95 +40%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-13.13Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹442.9Cr

