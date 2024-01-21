HT Media Q3 FY24 Results Live : Loss Falls by 40.02% YoY

HT Media, a leading media company, announced their Q3 FY24 results on January 19, 2024. The company reported a 0.58% year-on-year increase in revenue and a significant 40.02% year-on-year decrease in loss.
Compared to the previous quarter, HT Media's revenue grew by 12.41% and the loss decreased by 73.9%.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 2.26% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 9.9% year-on-year.
HT Media's operating income showed strong growth, increasing by 53.88% quarter-on-quarter and 19.51% year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 is ₹-0.57, which represents a 40% year-on-year increase.
In terms of stock performance, HT Media has delivered a -9.42% return in the last 1 week, a 34.97% return in the last 6 months, and a 19.06% year-to-date return.
Currently, HT Media has a market capitalization of ₹700.69 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹34.5 and ₹14.8 respectively.
HT Media Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|442.9
|393.99
|+12.41%
|440.36
|+0.58%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|103.53
|101.24
|+2.26%
|94.2
|+9.9%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|28.85
|29.8
|-3.19%
|34.63
|-16.69%
|Total Operating Expense
|486.59
|488.72
|-0.44%
|494.64
|-1.63%
|Operating Income
|-43.69
|-94.73
|+53.88%
|-54.28
|+19.51%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-21.5
|-81.62
|+73.66%
|-30.19
|+28.78%
|Net Income
|-13.13
|-50.31
|+73.9%
|-21.89
|+40.02%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.57
|-1.29
|+55.83%
|-0.95
|+40%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-13.13Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹442.9Cr
