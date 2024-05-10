HT Media Q4 results : profit at ₹1.25Cr, Revenue increased by 5.21% YoY

HT Media Q4 Results Live : HT Media declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024. The topline increased by 5.21% & the profit came at ₹1.25cr. It is noteworthy that HT Media had declared a loss of ₹14.96cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.86%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.73% q-o-q & increased by 12.26% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 37.08% q-o-q & increased by 14.49% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.85 for Q4, which increased by 231.35% Y-o-Y.

HT Media has delivered a 3.55% return in the last 1 week, 21.97% return in the last 6 months, and 14.54% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, HT Media has a market cap of ₹674.23 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹36.9 & ₹17.05 respectively.

HT Media Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 464.41 442.9 +4.86% 441.4 +5.21% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 110.5 103.53 +6.73% 98.43 +12.26% Depreciation/ Amortization 30.5 28.85 +5.72% 31.33 -2.65% Total Operating Expense 524.3 486.59 +7.75% 511.44 +2.51% Operating Income -59.89 -43.69 -37.08% -70.04 +14.49% Net Income Before Taxes -16.91 -21.5 +21.35% -34.46 +50.93% Net Income 1.25 -13.13 +109.52% -14.96 +108.36% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.85 -0.57 +249.04% -0.65 +231.35%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.25Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹464.41Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!