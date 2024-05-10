HT Media Q4 results : profit at ₹1.25Cr, Revenue increased by 5.21% YoY

HT Media Q4 Results Live : HT Media declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024. The topline increased by 5.21% & the profit came at ₹1.25cr. It is noteworthy that HT Media had declared a loss of ₹14.96cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.86%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.73% q-o-q & increased by 12.26% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 37.08% q-o-q & increased by 14.49% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.85 for Q4, which increased by 231.35% Y-o-Y.
HT Media has delivered a 3.55% return in the last 1 week, 21.97% return in the last 6 months, and 14.54% YTD return.
Currently, HT Media has a market cap of ₹674.23 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹36.9 & ₹17.05 respectively.
HT Media Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|464.41
|442.9
|+4.86%
|441.4
|+5.21%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|110.5
|103.53
|+6.73%
|98.43
|+12.26%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|30.5
|28.85
|+5.72%
|31.33
|-2.65%
|Total Operating Expense
|524.3
|486.59
|+7.75%
|511.44
|+2.51%
|Operating Income
|-59.89
|-43.69
|-37.08%
|-70.04
|+14.49%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-16.91
|-21.5
|+21.35%
|-34.46
|+50.93%
|Net Income
|1.25
|-13.13
|+109.52%
|-14.96
|+108.36%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.85
|-0.57
|+249.04%
|-0.65
|+231.35%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.25Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹464.41Cr
