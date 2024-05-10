Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  HT Media Q4 results : profit at 1.25Cr, Revenue increased by 5.21% YoY

HT Media Q4 results : profit at ₹1.25Cr, Revenue increased by 5.21% YoY

Livemint

HT Media Q4 results : Revenue increased by 5.21% YoY & profit at 1.25Cr

HT Media Q4 Results Live

HT Media Q4 Results Live : HT Media declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024. The topline increased by 5.21% & the profit came at 1.25cr. It is noteworthy that HT Media had declared a loss of 14.96cr in the previous fiscal year during the same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.86%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.73% q-o-q & increased by 12.26% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 37.08% q-o-q & increased by 14.49% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.85 for Q4, which increased by 231.35% Y-o-Y.

HT Media has delivered a 3.55% return in the last 1 week, 21.97% return in the last 6 months, and 14.54% YTD return.

Currently, HT Media has a market cap of 674.23 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 36.9 & 17.05 respectively.

HT Media Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue464.41442.9+4.86%441.4+5.21%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total110.5103.53+6.73%98.43+12.26%
Depreciation/ Amortization30.528.85+5.72%31.33-2.65%
Total Operating Expense524.3486.59+7.75%511.44+2.51%
Operating Income-59.89-43.69-37.08%-70.04+14.49%
Net Income Before Taxes-16.91-21.5+21.35%-34.46+50.93%
Net Income1.25-13.13+109.52%-14.96+108.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.85-0.57+249.04%-0.65+231.35%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.25Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹464.41Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.