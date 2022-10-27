Huawei posts rare climb in revenue as business stabilizes

Huawei said revenue for the first three quarters of the year declined 2.2% from the same period in the previous year, brought down by a 13.9% slump in the first quarter. The company releases an unaudited snapshot of select financial figures each quarter. It said its profit margin excluding net gains from the sale of assets was 6.1%. The company has sold some businesses, including its Honor brand of budget smartphones, to cope with the restrictions on its access to chips.