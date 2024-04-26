Huhtamaki India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 26.66% YOY

Huhtamaki India Q1 Results Live : Huhtamaki India announced their Q1 results on 23 Apr, 2024, showing a decrease in revenue by 7.77% and a decline in profit by 26.66% Year-on-Year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a slight revenue growth of 1.06% but a significant drop in profit by 92.05%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses went down by 2.11% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 3.96% Year-on-Year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income also took a hit, decreasing by 92.46% sequentially and 11.66% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.45, marking a 26.6% decrease from the previous year.

Huhtamaki India's recent returns have been -3.84% in the last week, 13.07% in the last 6 months, and 10.84% Year-to-Date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹2401.6 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹371 & ₹221 respectively.

Huhtamaki India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 610.12 603.73 +1.06% 661.53 -7.77% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 61.67 63 -2.11% 59.32 +3.96% Depreciation/ Amortization 9.52 11.18 -14.85% 15.59 -38.94% Total Operating Expense 578.59 185.55 +211.82% 625.84 -7.55% Operating Income 31.53 418.18 -92.46% 35.69 -11.66% Net Income Before Taxes 35.08 416.01 -91.57% 35.16 -0.23% Net Income 26.03 327.41 -92.05% 35.49 -26.66% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.45 4.63 -25.51% 4.7 -26.6%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹26.03Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹610.12Cr

