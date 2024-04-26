Huhtamaki India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 26.66% YOY

Huhtamaki India Q1 Results Live : Huhtamaki India announced their Q1 results on 23 Apr, 2024, showing a decrease in revenue by 7.77% and a decline in profit by 26.66% Year-on-Year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a slight revenue growth of 1.06% but a significant drop in profit by 92.05%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses went down by 2.11% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 3.96% Year-on-Year.
Operating income also took a hit, decreasing by 92.46% sequentially and 11.66% compared to the same quarter last year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.45, marking a 26.6% decrease from the previous year.
Huhtamaki India's recent returns have been -3.84% in the last week, 13.07% in the last 6 months, and 10.84% Year-to-Date.
The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹2401.6 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹371 & ₹221 respectively.
Huhtamaki India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|610.12
|603.73
|+1.06%
|661.53
|-7.77%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|61.67
|63
|-2.11%
|59.32
|+3.96%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|9.52
|11.18
|-14.85%
|15.59
|-38.94%
|Total Operating Expense
|578.59
|185.55
|+211.82%
|625.84
|-7.55%
|Operating Income
|31.53
|418.18
|-92.46%
|35.69
|-11.66%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|35.08
|416.01
|-91.57%
|35.16
|-0.23%
|Net Income
|26.03
|327.41
|-92.05%
|35.49
|-26.66%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.45
|4.63
|-25.51%
|4.7
|-26.6%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹26.03Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹610.12Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!