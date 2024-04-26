Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Huhtamaki India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 26.66% YOY

Huhtamaki India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 26.66% YOY

Livemint

Huhtamaki India Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 7.77% YoY & profit decreased by 26.66% YoY

Huhtamaki India Q1 Results Live

Huhtamaki India Q1 Results Live : Huhtamaki India announced their Q1 results on 23 Apr, 2024, showing a decrease in revenue by 7.77% and a decline in profit by 26.66% Year-on-Year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a slight revenue growth of 1.06% but a significant drop in profit by 92.05%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses went down by 2.11% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 3.96% Year-on-Year.

Operating income also took a hit, decreasing by 92.46% sequentially and 11.66% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 3.45, marking a 26.6% decrease from the previous year.

Huhtamaki India's recent returns have been -3.84% in the last week, 13.07% in the last 6 months, and 10.84% Year-to-Date.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 2401.6 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 371 & 221 respectively.

Huhtamaki India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue610.12603.73+1.06%661.53-7.77%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total61.6763-2.11%59.32+3.96%
Depreciation/ Amortization9.5211.18-14.85%15.59-38.94%
Total Operating Expense578.59185.55+211.82%625.84-7.55%
Operating Income31.53418.18-92.46%35.69-11.66%
Net Income Before Taxes35.08416.01-91.57%35.16-0.23%
Net Income26.03327.41-92.05%35.49-26.66%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.454.63-25.51%4.7-26.6%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹26.03Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹610.12Cr

