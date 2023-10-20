Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Huhtamaki India Q3 CY23 results: profit rise by 80575% YOY

Huhtamaki India Q3 CY23 results: profit rise by 80575% YOY

Livemint

Huhtamaki India Q3 CY23 results: Revenue decreased by 13.86% YoY & profit increased by 80575% YoY

Huhtamaki India Q3 CY23 Results

Huhtamaki India declared their Q3 CY23 results on 17 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 13.86% & the profit increased by 80575% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.56% and the profit increased by 123.17%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.27% q-o-q & increased by 4.38% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 32.78% q-o-q & increased by 1718.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.27 for Q3 CY23 which increased by 42600% Y-o-Y.

Huhtamaki India has delivered 18.91% return in the last 1 week, 39.11% return in last 6 months and 54.7% YTD return.

Currently the Huhtamaki India has a market cap of 2329.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of 323.65 & 181.6 respectively.

As of 20 Oct, 2023 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 20 Oct, 2023 was to Strong Buy.

Huhtamaki India Financials

PeriodQ3 CY23Q2 CY23Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 CY22Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue662.48621.7+6.56%769.03-13.86%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total68.664.55+6.27%65.72+4.38%
Depreciation/ Amortization10.8311.55-6.23%21.03-48.5%
Total Operating Expense627.56595.4+5.4%767.11-18.19%
Operating Income34.9226.3+32.78%1.92+1718.75%
Net Income Before Taxes30.418.47+64.59%-4.72+744.07%
Net Income32.2714.46+123.17%0.04+80575%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.272.13+100.54%0.01+42600%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 CY23 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹32.27Cr

Question : What is Q3 CY23 revenue?

Ans : ₹662.48Cr

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 02:52 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.