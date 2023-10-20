Huhtamaki India Q3 CY23 results: profit rise by 80575% YOY

Huhtamaki India declared their Q3 CY23 results on 17 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 13.86% & the profit increased by 80575% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.56% and the profit increased by 123.17%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.27% q-o-q & increased by 4.38% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 32.78% q-o-q & increased by 1718.75% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.27 for Q3 CY23 which increased by 42600% Y-o-Y.

Huhtamaki India has delivered 18.91% return in the last 1 week, 39.11% return in last 6 months and 54.7% YTD return.

Currently the Huhtamaki India has a market cap of ₹2329.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹323.65 & ₹181.6 respectively.

As of 20 Oct, 2023 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 20 Oct, 2023 was to Strong Buy.

Huhtamaki India Financials Period Q3 CY23 Q2 CY23 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 CY22 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 662.48 621.7 +6.56% 769.03 -13.86% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 68.6 64.55 +6.27% 65.72 +4.38% Depreciation/ Amortization 10.83 11.55 -6.23% 21.03 -48.5% Total Operating Expense 627.56 595.4 +5.4% 767.11 -18.19% Operating Income 34.92 26.3 +32.78% 1.92 +1718.75% Net Income Before Taxes 30.4 18.47 +64.59% -4.72 +744.07% Net Income 32.27 14.46 +123.17% 0.04 +80575% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.27 2.13 +100.54% 0.01 +42600%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 CY23 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹32.27Cr Question : What is Q3 CY23 revenue? Ans : ₹662.48Cr

