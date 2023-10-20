Huhtamaki India Q3 CY23 results: profit rise by 80575% YOY
Huhtamaki India Q3 CY23 results: Revenue decreased by 13.86% YoY & profit increased by 80575% YoY
Huhtamaki India declared their Q3 CY23 results on 17 Oct, 2023. The topline decreased by 13.86% & the profit increased by 80575% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.56% and the profit increased by 123.17%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.27% q-o-q & increased by 4.38% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 32.78% q-o-q & increased by 1718.75% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.27 for Q3 CY23 which increased by 42600% Y-o-Y.
Huhtamaki India has delivered 18.91% return in the last 1 week, 39.11% return in last 6 months and 54.7% YTD return.
Currently the Huhtamaki India has a market cap of ₹2329.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹323.65 & ₹181.6 respectively.
As of 20 Oct, 2023 out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Buy rating &1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 20 Oct, 2023 was to Strong Buy.
Huhtamaki India Financials
|Period
|Q3 CY23
|Q2 CY23
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 CY22
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|662.48
|621.7
|+6.56%
|769.03
|-13.86%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|68.6
|64.55
|+6.27%
|65.72
|+4.38%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|10.83
|11.55
|-6.23%
|21.03
|-48.5%
|Total Operating Expense
|627.56
|595.4
|+5.4%
|767.11
|-18.19%
|Operating Income
|34.92
|26.3
|+32.78%
|1.92
|+1718.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|30.4
|18.47
|+64.59%
|-4.72
|+744.07%
|Net Income
|32.27
|14.46
|+123.17%
|0.04
|+80575%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.27
|2.13
|+100.54%
|0.01
|+42600%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 CY23 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹32.27Cr
Question : What is Q3 CY23 revenue?
Ans : ₹662.48Cr
