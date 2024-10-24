Huhtamaki India Q3 Results Live: Profit Falls by 63.71% YOY

Huhtamaki India Q3 Results Live : Huhtamaki India declared their Q3 results on 22 Oct, 2024, reporting a significant decline in profitability. The company's topline decreased by 1.51% year-over-year, while profit plummeted by 63.71% compared to the same quarter last year.

In contrast to the previous quarter, Huhtamaki India's revenue grew by 2.04%. However, the profit saw a staggering decrease of 69.62%, indicating underlying challenges despite the slight revenue uptick.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a positive trend, declining by 1.75% quarter-over-quarter and 6.47% year-over-year. This reduction may reflect efforts to streamline operations amid declining profitability.

Operating income took a heavy hit, down by 85.01% quarter-over-quarter and 78.75% year-over-year, highlighting significant operational challenges faced by the company during this period.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹1.4, marking a decrease of 67.2% year-over-year. This further underscores the financial strain that Huhtamaki India is currently experiencing.

On the market performance front, Huhtamaki India has delivered a -16.57% return over the last week, but has seen a 2.91% return over the past six months and a 14.06% return year-to-date, reflecting some investor optimism despite recent declines.

Currently, Huhtamaki India boasts a market capitalization of ₹2471.45 crore, with its stock fluctuating between a 52-week high of ₹451.85 and a low of ₹261.65, indicating volatility in its share price.

Huhtamaki India Financials Period Q3 Q2 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 652.5 639.45 +2.04% 662.48 -1.51% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 64.16 65.3 -1.75% 68.6 -6.47% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.19 11.95 +2.01% 10.83 +12.56% Total Operating Expense 645.08 589.96 +9.34% 627.56 +2.79% Operating Income 7.42 49.49 -85.01% 34.92 -78.75% Net Income Before Taxes 15.85 50.82 -68.81% 30.4 -47.86% Net Income 11.71 38.54 -69.62% 32.27 -63.71% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.4 2.14 -34.61% 4.27 -67.2%