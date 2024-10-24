Huhtamaki India Q3 Results Live: Profit Falls by 63.71% YOY

Huhtamaki India Q3 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 1.51% YoY & profit decreased by 63.71% YoY.

Livemint
Published24 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Huhtamaki India Q3 Results Live
Huhtamaki India Q3 Results Live

Huhtamaki India Q3 Results Live : Huhtamaki India declared their Q3 results on 22 Oct, 2024, reporting a significant decline in profitability. The company's topline decreased by 1.51% year-over-year, while profit plummeted by 63.71% compared to the same quarter last year.

In contrast to the previous quarter, Huhtamaki India's revenue grew by 2.04%. However, the profit saw a staggering decrease of 69.62%, indicating underlying challenges despite the slight revenue uptick.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a positive trend, declining by 1.75% quarter-over-quarter and 6.47% year-over-year. This reduction may reflect efforts to streamline operations amid declining profitability.

Operating income took a heavy hit, down by 85.01% quarter-over-quarter and 78.75% year-over-year, highlighting significant operational challenges faced by the company during this period.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 1.4, marking a decrease of 67.2% year-over-year. This further underscores the financial strain that Huhtamaki India is currently experiencing.

On the market performance front, Huhtamaki India has delivered a -16.57% return over the last week, but has seen a 2.91% return over the past six months and a 14.06% return year-to-date, reflecting some investor optimism despite recent declines.

Currently, Huhtamaki India boasts a market capitalization of 2471.45 crore, with its stock fluctuating between a 52-week high of 451.85 and a low of 261.65, indicating volatility in its share price.

Huhtamaki India Financials

PeriodQ3Q2Q-o-Q GrowthQ3Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue652.5639.45+2.04%662.48-1.51%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total64.1665.3-1.75%68.6-6.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.1911.95+2.01%10.83+12.56%
Total Operating Expense645.08589.96+9.34%627.56+2.79%
Operating Income7.4249.49-85.01%34.92-78.75%
Net Income Before Taxes15.8550.82-68.81%30.4-47.86%
Net Income11.7138.54-69.62%32.27-63.71%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.42.14-34.61%4.27-67.2%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹11.71Cr
₹652.5Cr
First Published:24 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsHuhtamaki India Q3 Results Live: Profit Falls by 63.71% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    148.75
    11:09 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -0.05 (-0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.20
    11:09 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    3.55 (1.32%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    125.20
    11:09 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    1.6 (1.29%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    690.60
    11:09 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -26.85 (-3.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.65
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    30.35 (7.54%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,758.85
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    359.45 (5.62%)

    Coforge share price

    7,721.80
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    163.35 (2.16%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,571.95
    11:04 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.02%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Unilever share price

    2,478.25
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -179.75 (-6.76%)

    Escorts Kubota share price

    3,519.25
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -183.4 (-4.95%)

    VIP Industries share price

    483.90
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -25.1 (-4.93%)

    Craftsman Automation share price

    5,335.45
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    -266.95 (-4.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Sona Blw Precision Forgings share price

    706.50
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    64.05 (9.97%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    432.65
    11:05 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    30.35 (7.54%)

    Syngene International share price

    893.55
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    57.4 (6.86%)

    Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation share price

    2,872.40
    11:06 AM | 24 OCT 2024
    179.7 (6.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,095.00450.00
      Chennai
      80,101.00450.00
      Delhi
      80,253.00450.00
      Kolkata
      80,105.00450.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.