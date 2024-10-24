Huhtamaki India Q3 Results Live: Profit Falls by 63.71% YOY

Huhtamaki India Q3 Results Live : Huhtamaki India declared their Q3 results on 22 Oct, 2024, reporting a significant decline in profitability. The company's topline decreased by 1.51% year-over-year, while profit plummeted by 63.71% compared to the same quarter last year.
In contrast to the previous quarter, Huhtamaki India's revenue grew by 2.04%. However, the profit saw a staggering decrease of 69.62%, indicating underlying challenges despite the slight revenue uptick.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a positive trend, declining by 1.75% quarter-over-quarter and 6.47% year-over-year. This reduction may reflect efforts to streamline operations amid declining profitability.
Operating income took a heavy hit, down by 85.01% quarter-over-quarter and 78.75% year-over-year, highlighting significant operational challenges faced by the company during this period.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹1.4, marking a decrease of 67.2% year-over-year. This further underscores the financial strain that Huhtamaki India is currently experiencing.
On the market performance front, Huhtamaki India has delivered a -16.57% return over the last week, but has seen a 2.91% return over the past six months and a 14.06% return year-to-date, reflecting some investor optimism despite recent declines.
Currently, Huhtamaki India boasts a market capitalization of ₹2471.45 crore, with its stock fluctuating between a 52-week high of ₹451.85 and a low of ₹261.65, indicating volatility in its share price.
Huhtamaki India Financials
|Period
|Q3
|Q2
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|652.5
|639.45
|+2.04%
|662.48
|-1.51%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|64.16
|65.3
|-1.75%
|68.6
|-6.47%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.19
|11.95
|+2.01%
|10.83
|+12.56%
|Total Operating Expense
|645.08
|589.96
|+9.34%
|627.56
|+2.79%
|Operating Income
|7.42
|49.49
|-85.01%
|34.92
|-78.75%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|15.85
|50.82
|-68.81%
|30.4
|-47.86%
|Net Income
|11.71
|38.54
|-69.62%
|32.27
|-63.71%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.4
|2.14
|-34.61%
|4.27
|-67.2%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹11.71Cr
Question : What is Q3 revenue?
Ans : ₹652.5Cr
