Huhtamaki India Q3 Results Live: Profit Falls by 63.71% YOY

Huhtamaki India Q3 Results Live: Profit Falls by 63.71% YOY

Livemint

Huhtamaki India Q3 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 1.51% YoY & profit decreased by 63.71% YoY.

Huhtamaki India Q3 Results Live

Huhtamaki India Q3 Results Live : Huhtamaki India declared their Q3 results on 22 Oct, 2024, reporting a significant decline in profitability. The company's topline decreased by 1.51% year-over-year, while profit plummeted by 63.71% compared to the same quarter last year.

In contrast to the previous quarter, Huhtamaki India's revenue grew by 2.04%. However, the profit saw a staggering decrease of 69.62%, indicating underlying challenges despite the slight revenue uptick.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a positive trend, declining by 1.75% quarter-over-quarter and 6.47% year-over-year. This reduction may reflect efforts to streamline operations amid declining profitability.

Operating income took a heavy hit, down by 85.01% quarter-over-quarter and 78.75% year-over-year, highlighting significant operational challenges faced by the company during this period.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 1.4, marking a decrease of 67.2% year-over-year. This further underscores the financial strain that Huhtamaki India is currently experiencing.

On the market performance front, Huhtamaki India has delivered a -16.57% return over the last week, but has seen a 2.91% return over the past six months and a 14.06% return year-to-date, reflecting some investor optimism despite recent declines.

Currently, Huhtamaki India boasts a market capitalization of 2471.45 crore, with its stock fluctuating between a 52-week high of 451.85 and a low of 261.65, indicating volatility in its share price.

Huhtamaki India Financials

PeriodQ3Q2Q-o-Q GrowthQ3Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue652.5639.45+2.04%662.48-1.51%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total64.1665.3-1.75%68.6-6.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.1911.95+2.01%10.83+12.56%
Total Operating Expense645.08589.96+9.34%627.56+2.79%
Operating Income7.4249.49-85.01%34.92-78.75%
Net Income Before Taxes15.8550.82-68.81%30.4-47.86%
Net Income11.7138.54-69.62%32.27-63.71%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.42.14-34.61%4.27-67.2%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹11.71Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹652.5Cr

