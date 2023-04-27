HUL earnings show rural demand strain

“We are very clear, just like we did not pass on the entire cost increase to the consumers, we are very cognizant, we have to maintain the price-value equation. And if the commodity prices go down, we will pass the benefit to the consumers. We are absolutely clear. We will not lose market shares," Mehta said. “If the country progresses, rural growth has to outpace the urban growth because they come from a low base. When your wallet size is smaller, the impact of inflation is much bigger. So once the inflation moderates, and in fact, deflates, and we are able to correct the price-value equation, I see no reason why the volume in rural will also not increase," he added. For the full year, the company’s sales grew 16% to ₹58,154 crore, with underlying volume growth of 5%. The company’s profit after tax stood at ₹9,962 crore. During the year, beauty and personal care brand Lux and Pond’s crossed ₹2,000 crore each in sales.While Surf Excel became the first brand in the company’s portfolio to cross $1 billion in sales, HUL, Mehta said, had 19 brands with sales of ₹1,000 crore each. HUL’s earnings were below our estimates on revenue and operating profit front, analysts at ICICI Securities said. “Major crude and palm oil-related commodities have come down significantly in the last six to eight months, which has resulted in sequential improvement in margins for the company. However, the extent of improvement is below our estimate. We believe the company is passing on the benefit of low commodity prices in terms of price cuts or grammage increase aggressively to perk up volumes," they said.