Strong volumes, higher prices: HUL walks a tightrope as West Asia conflict lifts costs

MUMBAI: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is raising prices by 2-5% to counter rising input costs linked to the West Asia cpnflict, setting up a near-term trade-off between volume growth and the need to protect margins.

Increased geopolitical tensions have turned currency and commodities volatile, chief executive officer and managing director Priya Nair said in a press statement on Wednesday following the company's March quarter (Q4FY26) results. “Looking ahead, we are well-positioned to navigate this volatile operating environment, supported by our strong brands, robust financial position and operational agility.”

“We are taking calibrated pricing action in the range of 2 to 5% which we've already taken,” chief financial officer Niranjan Gupta said in a post-earnings briefing. “For consumers in the short term, we may see some rebalancing between volume and price growth. However our categories are relatively inelastic or face low elasticity given that we're talking about daily consumption essential categories.”

Home Care is the most exposed to input cost pressure, with crude-linked raw materials such as packaging and surfactants shaping pricing decisions. Gupta said the segment would be most affected, followed by personal care and beauty.

Despite the pricing actions, India’s largest fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) player reported its strongest volume growth in 15 quarters at 6% in Q4. HUL reiterated that fiscal year 2027 (FY27) will be better than FY26, with margins expected in the 22.5–23.5% range.

Volumes vs pricing The quarter reflected a balancing act between demand and selective price increases, with premiumization offsetting weakness in parts of mass portfolio.

The maker of brands such as Lux and Lakmé reported a 21.3% rise in Q4 net profit to ₹2,994 crore on a 7.6% revenue growth to ₹16,351 crore. The results exclude the demerger of the Kwality Walls ice-cream business in 2025. The performance beat Bloomberg consensus estimates of ₹2,612 crore in profit and ₹16,270 crore in revenue.

“Growth was supported by mix improvement, with premium and value-added segments contributing disproportionately versus mass categories, indicating urban recovery and trading-up trends,” said Sandeep Abhange, research analyst, Consumer and Midcaps at LKP Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) rose 6% to ₹3,841 crore, while margins edged down 50 basis points to 23.7%.

“While Ebitda margins remained range-bound at ~23.7%, management flagged emerging risks from crude-linked inputs like packaging and surfactants, which could limit near-term margin expansion,” Abhange added.

Shares erased gains to close 2.6% lower at ₹2,254.00 apiece on the National Stock Exchange.

Cost pressures The company is responding through a mix of price increases and changes in pack structures. “We use a combination of both the put-down price as well as optimizing the fill levels,” said Gupta. Fill levels refer to adjustments in the quantity in each pack to manage pricing.

“When you look at price-point packs, there you go with more of a fill level adjustment and packs which are not locked to a price point, there you go with the put down price,” Gupta added.

Home Care remained the growth driver in Q4, rising 9%, its fastest pace in 11 quarters, driven by double-digit rise in Fabric Wash and high single-digit gains in household care. Liquids maintained strong double-digit growth.

Gupta said pricing pressure would be uneven. “It would be home care which gets impacted directly far more, followed by personal care and beauty,” he said.

Beauty and wellbeing grew 8%, with hair care posting strong double-digit growth, while premium skin care and colour cosmetics offset weaker mass demand. Personal care rose 5%, supported by brands such as Dove and Lux, while oral care remained muted even as Closeup gained share.

The foods segment expanded 5%, with coffee maintaining double-digit growth and lifestyle nutrition supported by Horlicks and Boost. During the year, brands Vaseline and Sunsilk each surpassed ₹1,000 crore in annual sales, taking HUL’s tally of billion-rupee brands to 20.

Also Read | HUL Q4 preview: Margins in focus amid rising raw material costs

Demand and external risks Rural demand continues to outpace urban growth, though both are broadly moving in tandem, said Gupta.

HUL optimistic about demand despite forecast of a weak monsoon amid an emerging El Niño, citing higher reservoir levels, increased minimum support prices for crops and a wider spread of rainfall as mitigating factors.

Supply chains were not disrupted by the West Asia conflict, the company said.

“We are responding and responding with strong operational discipline leveraging our supply network to secure supplies. We have managed the production and supplies without any disruption, so far, this quarter and oncoming quarter as well,” said Gupta.

In March, Reuters reported that the company implemented a global hiring freeze “at all levels” for at least three months amid geopolitical tensions. On India operations, Gupta said HUL “continue(s) to manage our resources as per requirement of the business.”