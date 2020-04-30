HUL FY20 Q4 results miss estimates; net profit, volumes decline

MUMBAI: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), India’s largest listed consumer packaged goods firm by sales, reported a decline in its fiscal fourth quarter profitability and volumes because of the covid-19 pandemic.

The company posted a net profit of ₹1,519 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, down 1.2% year-on-year (YoY), while revenue from operations fell 9.4% to ₹9,011 crore. Results missed analysts estimates.

According to the average of estimates of 17 brokerages polled by Bloomberg, the company was seen posting a net profit of ₹1,796.30 crore for January-March, while revenue was seen at ₹10,116.50 crore.

"The spread of covid-19 impacted the business from mid-March, which culminated into scaling down of operations post the national lockdown. Domestic consumer growth declined by 9% with a decline of 7% in underlying volume growth," HUL said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

Reported EBITDA margin contracted 40 basis points (160 bps reduction on comparable basis after adjusting for accounting impact of Ind AS 116).

Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director HUL, said, “Covid-19 is perhaps the biggest challenge for us both from the lens of sustaining lives as well as livelihoods. The human impact of the pandemic is uncertain, and we are fully committed to working with the Government and our partners to ensure that we overcome this crisis together."

HUL’s earnings—typically the he bellwether for India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market—help gauge consumer demand and monitor sentiment.

Mehta added that with the GSK CH merger effective 1 April, iconic brands such as Horlicks and Boost will now enable the company address the nutritional needs of consumers. The company will focus on protecting the business model, grow competitively and contribute to the nation.

Shares of HUL closed at ₹2195.70 today on the BSE, down 1.6% from previous close.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated