Subscribe

HUL Q2 results: GST cuts weigh on sales, profit up 3.8%

MD and CEO Priya Nair said consumer demand looks robust for the October-December quarter even as GST rate cuts in crucial categories, including packaged food and other staples, weighed

Soumya Gupta
Published23 Oct 2025, 11:20 AM IST
Advertisement
Fast moving consumer goods giant Hindustan Unilever announced its second quarter results for FY26 Thursday.
Fast moving consumer goods giant Hindustan Unilever announced its second quarter results for FY26 Thursday.

Mumbai: Packaged consumer goods giant Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Thursday reported a muted 1.5% rise in consolidated revenue to 16,388 crore for the July-September quarter (Q2FY26).

Advertisement

The company's net profit during the quarter stood at 2,694 crore, up 3.8% year-on-year.

HUL, India's largest fast-moving consumer goods company, had flagged in late September that it expected disruptions in sales in the quarter over lower goods and services tax (GST) rates.

While the rate cuts benefitted 40% of HUL's portfolio, its primary sales to distributors and retailers got impacted as they paused new orders to clear inventory and awaited new stocks with revised, lower prices. Consumers also delayed purchases in anticipation of lower prices.

Also Read | GST rate cut fuels consumption rally as investors bet on autos, durables, FMCG

Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated HUL’s consolidated revenue at 16,204 crore and net profit at 2568.6 crore.

HUL shares were up 1.5% at 2,630.50 apiece on NSE at about 11.15 am, immediately after the results were announced. The benchmark Nifty 50 index was up 0.71% at 26,052.90 points.

Advertisement
Also Read | In charts: The Diwali quarter scorecard for India’s economy

This is the first quarter for HUL, whose brands include Dove soap, Kissan ketchup and Knorr soups, under new CEO Priya Nair.

“We delivered a competitive performance with an underlying sales growth of 2% and an Ebitda [earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation] margin of 23.2% in the quarter,” Nair said in a statement.

“The latest GST reforms are a positive step by the government to drive consumption, expected to increase disposable income and improve consumer sentiment. However, the quarter saw a transitory impact as the market adjusted to these changes. We anticipate normal trading conditions starting early November, once prices stabilise, paving the way for a gradual and sustained market recovery,” Nair added.

The FMCG major declared an interim dividend of 19 per share.

Advertisement
Also Read | How FMCG and appliance makers plan to pass on GST benefits to consumers
 
 
Hindustan UnileverQ2 ResultsHUL
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsHUL Q2 results: GST cuts weigh on sales, profit up 3.8%
Read Next Story