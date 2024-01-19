HUL misses Q3 estimates with flat profit

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), India’s largest household goods maker, reported a 0.55% increase in the December quarter profit to ₹2,519, well below street estimates, as the company took price cuts on laundry and soap brands, spruced up advertising and promotional spends during the quarter even as rural demand remained less than impressive, said top executives at the company.

For the three months ended 31 December, standalone net profit climbed to ₹2,519 crore from ₹2,505 crore a year earlier, the company said in a statement to the stock exchanges on Friday. A Bloomberg survey of analysts expected the company to report a standalone profit of ₹2680 crore.

The maker of Lux soaps and Surf Excel detergent said revenue dropped marginally by 0.26% to ₹15,188 crore from ₹15,228 crore a year earlier on account on price cuts taken on its laundry and skin cleansing portfolio as commodities such as palm oil saw "meaningful correction".

The company reported underlying volume growth of 2% during the quarter—this was the ninth consecutive quarter of mid-to-low single volume growth.

“In the last two years—if you look at the successive quarters, we've seen recovery in urban followed by rural…Not considering any sort of other unknown effects or impacts we expect to see sustained recovery in the quarters to come. Parts of the market are already growing quite fast and we're also seeing competitive growth whether it's modern trade, premium segments, big cities etc…Urban has been generally more resilient over this time and is leading growth and we expect to see rural coming back as well in the quarters to come, especially with better rabi sowing, a stronger support from the government and two-and-a-half years of fixing the fact that most consumers faced huge amounts of inflation…that should hopefully be behind us. So we expect to see sustained, but gradual improvement in the quarters ahead," said Rohit Jawa, CEO and managing director while virtually addressing the media post the company's earnings.

On Friday, citing data from market researcher NIQ, the company said on a two-year CAGR basis FMCG volumes grew 2%. Meanwhile, on a two-year CAGR basis, urban volumes were up 3% while rural grew 1%, during the December quarter.

In the “near term" the company remains "cautiously optimistic". HUL expects gradual recovery in market demand to continue aided by increased government spending, recovery in winter crop sowing and better crop realization. Rural income growths and winter crop yields are key factors that will determine the pace of recovery, said Jawa.

Commenting on demand trends across the FMCG market in the December quarter, the company’s CFO said the operating environment remained challenging during the quarter.

“The effect of uneven monsoon was felt on the kharif crop output impacting agriculture yields and rural incomes. Lower reservoir levels continue to be a cause of concern for rabi crops, albeit crop sowing recovering lately. Winter this year has been delayed and less severe and this has impacted the winter categories. Further, with rural consumers sentiment remaining subdued, the anticipated buoyancy from the festival season did not materialize," said Ritesh Tiwari, CFO, HUL.

Reaping the benefits of lower commodity costs, the company ploughed more money into advertising and promotion costs that grew 33% year-on-year during the quarter to touch ₹1,593 crore during the quarter.

This it said was done to counter overall competitive intensity in the market that has lately seen the entry of local, regional players. “Return of the local players is already complete in my view. Across most categories, I believe we've reached the point of equilibrium. There will be a churn but I think by large that is already in place and we have also then taken corrections where we needed to on the price volume optimization of our brands. Additionally, investments were also made to support higher innovation, to support price and promotion, and to aid volume recovery," Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, the company’s home care saw a marginal decline in revenue with mid-single digit jump in underlying volume growth in the quarter. Household care volumes grew in low-single digits led by dish-wash. Beauty & Personal Care revenue remained flat. While delayed winter impacted skin care performance in the quarter, premium non-winter portfolios continued to do well, the company said.

The Foods and Refreshment portfolio reported revenue growth of 1% year-on-year.

Underlying Sales Growth (USG) was flat due to the impact of price reductions. EBITDA margin at 23.7% was up 10 bps year-on-year. Gross margins expanded by 401bps year-on-year.

Analysts said HUL's December quarter earnings were a miss, mainly due to lower-than-expected revenues and gross margins. “Higher-than-expected op. other income (despite likely lower agency income on GSK portfolio) as well as financial other income helped, somewhat. Overall, revenue and operational Ebitda are flat year-on-year, missing our estimate by 2-3%. Volume growth came in at 2% with mid-single digit growth in home care and beauty and personal care and similar miss in case of foods," said analysts at Jeffries.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!