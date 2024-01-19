HUL misses Q3 estimates with flat profit
For the three months ended 31 December, standalone net profit climbed to ₹2,519 crore from ₹2,505 crore a year earlier
Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), India’s largest household goods maker, reported a 0.55% increase in the December quarter profit to ₹2,519, well below street estimates, as the company took price cuts on laundry and soap brands, spruced up advertising and promotional spends during the quarter even as rural demand remained less than impressive, said top executives at the company.