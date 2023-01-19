HUL net profit up 12%; worst of inflation is behind, says company

Mehta said the company remains "cautiously optimistic" getting into 2023 and warned that it could be some time before rural volumes turn around. “The value growth in the month of June and July in rural was negative and the volume growth were -13% and -12%, (respectively). The good bit is in the December quarter this is now 2.5% positive value growth and the volume growth which used to be in minus double digit has come down to -9%. So clearly, we are looking at things which are improving but there is a long way to go before the volumes in rural become positive," he said.