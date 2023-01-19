HUL net profit up 12%; worst of inflation is behind, says company

NEW DELHI : Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday reported a 11.68% growth in quarterly profit, surpassing analysts’ estimates, as the household goods maker saw strong demand for its premium products and consumers continued to buy small packs of its laundry cleaners, jams, and ice-creams and as inflationary pressures moderated.
On Thursday—the company’s Board of Directors also approved a new royalty arrangement with Unilever group entities for the provision of technology, trademark licenses and services to HUL as the older agreement ended in January 2023. As per the new royalty and central services arrangements, effective 1st February 2023, the royalty and central services fees will increase from 2.65% (in FY22) to 3.45% of the company’s turnover for a period of five years.
Meanwhile, standalone profit rose to ₹2,505 crore for the three months ended 31 December 2022, from ₹2,243 crore reported in the year-ago period. A Bloomberg survey of analysts had expected the company to report a standalone profit of Rs2,488 crore.
HUL’s performance is seen as a proxy for broader consumer sentiment in India.
The company on Thursday said that demand slowdown in the rural market could be bottoming out and that the worst of inflation could be behind the consumer goods industry.
“Looking forward, we are cautiously optimistic in the near term and believe that the worst of inflation is behind us. This should aid in a gradual recovery of consumer demand," Sanjiv Mehta, CEO and Managing Director said on Thursday.
Rural markets reported signs of improvement in the quarter gone-by, the company said. While rural volumes remained in the negative, they reported sequential improvement. “Speaking of urban rural dynamics, market growth was led by urban. Rural markets are showing some signs of improvement with December quarter growth higher than the September quarter and the last 12 months. With lower inflation, a strong winter crop sowing and signs of pickup in farm incomes, it is likely that rural slowdown is bottoming out," said Ritesh Tiwari, CFO, HUL.
The maker of Lux soaps and Surf Excel detergent said revenue rose 16.3% from a year earlier to ₹15,228 crore; in the year ago period, the company had reported revenues of ₹13,092 crore.
Quarterly sales volumes rose 5% from a year earlier, but slowed down sequentially. Gross margins contracted by 463 basis points, however improved sequentially. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was up 7.9% at ₹3,540 crore.
Mehta said the company remains "cautiously optimistic" getting into 2023 and warned that it could be some time before rural volumes turn around. “The value growth in the month of June and July in rural was negative and the volume growth were -13% and -12%, (respectively). The good bit is in the December quarter this is now 2.5% positive value growth and the volume growth which used to be in minus double digit has come down to -9%. So clearly, we are looking at things which are improving but there is a long way to go before the volumes in rural become positive," he said.
Meanwhile, the company said that the new royalty and central services arrangements envisages a staggered increase of 80 bps over a period of three years from 2.65% to 3.45% of turnover.
In FY22—HUL incurred an expense of Rs1,336 crore— of this ₹839 crore was paid as royalty payment for technology and brand, another ₹497 crore was paid fee for use of central services from parent company, according to the company’s FY22 annual report. For the full year the company’s total revenue from operations stood at ₹51,193 crore.
To be sure, the current technology, trademark license and central services agreement with Unilever group was entered into in January 2013 for a period of 10 years. This granted HUL the right to use Unilever owned trademarks, technology, corporate logo and gave access to central services provided by Unilever group, the company said announcing the change. “Unilever’s global brands, innovations, technical know-how, centralised services, and functional expertise enables HUL to win in the marketplace. During the tenure of the contract, HUL doubled its turnover and improved EBITDA margin by c.1000 bps," it said in a filing on Thursday.
HUL is one of the top three business of Unilever and is priority market for Unilever, Tiwari said. "They called out India, China and the US as a priority markets, which also means that HUL will continue to receive faster innovation, greater capability and support from business of Unilever globally, to ensure that we do what we are good at doing, which is continuing to serve our consumers and win in the marketplace," he added.
Meanwhile, during the quarter, the company’s home care division reported a 32% jump in quarterly revenue helped by double-digit volume growth. Beauty and personal care grew 10%. With softening in Palm Oil, price reductions were taken in soaps portfolio, the company said.
Analysts tracking the company said sales growth during the quarter was largely led by pricing. However, with some moderation in raw material prices gross and operating margins reported sequential improvement, they said. “With the current correction in crude and related commodity costs along with benign palm oil prices, we believe the company would further take price cuts and grammage increase to pass on the benefits. This would help the company recouping volume growth in coming quarters," analysts at ICICI Securities said in a note on Thursday.
Meanwhile, commenting on future price hikes, Mehta said the company will gauge how commodity prices behave in the future. If commodity prices again flare up, we might again have to go back to the books and see how do we protect the business model, he said.
“But we believe that the worst of inflation perhaps is behind us," he said.
