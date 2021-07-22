Hindustan Unilever Ltd., on Thursday reported a 9.56% jump in June quarter net profit missing street estimates as it continued to witness “unprecedented inflation" in key input materials. For the three months ended 30 June, standalone revenue for the maker of Rin detergent and Lux soaps grew 12.83% as it reported double-digit growth across the three categories it operates in, albeit helped by a lower base quarter in the last fiscal and normalized demand during a more severe second wave of covid infections. Rural markets were resilient and demand rebounded in June and early July, the company said.

Standalone revenues stood at ₹11,915 crore up from the ₹10,560 crore in the year ago period coming ahead of street estimates. It reported a net profit of Rs2,061 crore in Q1FT22.

The maker of Dove soaps, Surf detergents and Kissan ketchup reported an underlying volume growth of 9%. Estimates from 11 brokerages pegged standalone quarterly revenue at ₹12,168.40 crore. Net profit was pegged at ₹2,211.10 crore by 10 brokerages.

India’s second-more severe covid-19 wave saw lockdowns in several states in the months of April and May. However, restrictions remained easy and supply chains were not disrupted much.

As cases climb down and mobility picks up, demand for fast moving consumer goods is rebounding to touch March 2021 levels, the company’s top management said.

“After hitting the peak in May, cases declined sharply in June, and mobility started to improve. FMCG demand was severely impacted in May, however in June it rebounded to March’21 levels," Ritesh Tiwari, executive director, finance, and Chief Financial Officer, Hindustan Unilever Limited told reporters over a virtual call post the company’s earnings.

The rebound in the month of June and early July was led by rural markets, he said.

The good news is rural is resilient, and it has started to come back strongly ahead of urban. Urban was impacted because of footfalls in modern trade were limited, Tiwari said. A stronger monsoon could further propel rural growth, he added.

The company, meanwhile, remains “cautiously optimistic" about the demand recovery, Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director at the company said.

“In a challenging environment, we have delivered a strong performance across top-line and bottom-line Our performance in the quarter has been resilient and is reflective of our capabilities, the agility in our operations and the intrinsic strength of our portfolio….Looking forward, we remain cautiously optimistic about the demand recovery," he said.

The company said that a possible surge in infection rates in the country in the future may cause uncertainty. However, it showed preparedness to tide any supply side challenges.

In the same quarter last year HUL's domestic volumes were down 8% as India observed a national lockdown. As a result, demand for the company’s beauty and personal care, home care and foods and refreshment portfolio dropped.

All categories reported double-digit growth in the June quarter. “Performance was broad based with all three divisions growing competitively and in double-digits," the company said.

Meanwhile, commodities remain volatile and elevated. Calibrated price increases were taken across fabric wash and household care portfolio to partly offset the high inflation in input costs.

It also took price hikes in soaps as vegetable oil prices remain at elevated levels.

Incessant rise in palm oil, tea prices have adversely impacted the gross margins, said analysts tracking the company.

“The impact of second wave of covid-19 is clearly visible in Q1FY22 numbers with muted sales growth in beauty and personal care segment," analysts at ICICI Securities said in a note. Considerable increase in key raw material cost aggravated the situation with contraction in operating margins despite the company has partially passed on the increase with price hikes in last six months, they said.

Tiwari hinted that input costs still continue to pose a hurdle. “Three of our biggest input materials (tea, crude and palm oil) remain volatile and at elevated levels, and we will continue to look for all levers like savings, judicious and calibrated pricing to protect our business model," said Tiwari.

The company’s Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization or EEBITDA grew by 8%, while EBITDA margins declined 110 bps compared to a year ago period. Advertising and promotion spend were up 28% during the quarter at Rs1,024 crore. Gross margins contracted by 140 bps during the quarter.

The home care category grew at 12% enabled by double-digit growth in fabric wash. Meanwhile, beauty and personal care segment with brands such as lux and grew 13% led by hair care and skin care, both growing in high double-digits.

Demand for discretionary products such as ice-creams, skin care, deodorants etc—though better than last year—continues to remain below Jun’2019, the company said.

Analysts said that the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal should witness strong sales recovery as demand further normalizes. The continuous increase in raw material prices would keep the gross margins under pressure, they said, but remained bullish on new product launches and scale up of e-commerce channels.

