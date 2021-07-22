HUL net profit up 9.6% in June quarter

Hindustan Unilever Ltd., on Thursday reported a 9.56% jump in June quarter net profit missing street estimates as it continued to witness “unprecedented inflation" in key input materials. For the three months ended 30 June, standalone revenue for the maker of Rin detergent and Lux soaps grew 12.83% as it reported double-digit growth across the three categories it operates in, albeit helped by a lower base quarter in the last fiscal and normalized demand during a more severe second wave of covid infections. Rural markets were resilient and demand rebounded in June and early July, the company said.