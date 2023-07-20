HUL posts 8% rise in Q1 net profit; volumes still muted

Tiwari said inflation will need to temper for rural demand to make a meaningful recovery. Rural consumers in general are more susceptible to the adverse effects of inflation. “Weather related risk and volatility is what we will have to wait and watch. The impact of El Niño and its impact on crop output, that is yet to be seen," he said. However, government investment in rural is a key positive. While signs of rural recovery are positive, the company continues to “wait and watch".