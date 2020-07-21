HUL Q1 net profit rises 7% to 1,881 crore, announces dividend of 9.50

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) today reported a 7% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit at ₹1,881 crore for the quarter ended on June 30. The company reported a net profit of ₹1,775 in the same quarter last year.

The FMCG major reported a 4% rise in the sales for the June quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 0.1 percent year-on-year to ₹2,644 crore and margin declined 120 bps to 25% in June quarter 2020.

The FMCG major reported a 4% rise in the sales for the June quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 0.1 percent year-on-year to ₹2,644 crore and margin declined 120 bps to 25% in June quarter 2020.

Revenue of the company increased 4% YoY to ₹10,406 crore during the quarter under review.

"In a challenging context of COVID-19 disrupting markets and operations, HUL delivered a resilient performance with reported turnover growth of 4 percent and profit after tax and before exceptional items growing by 7 percent. Domestic consumer growth (excluding impact of merger with GSK Consumer Healthcare India) stood at -7 percent," the FMCG company said.

The company declared an interim (special) dividend of ₹9.50 per share for the financial year ending March 31, 2021.

In April, the board of directors of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) approved the merger with GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Limited (GSK CH India).

"Our performance in the quarter has been resilient and reflective of the intrinsic strength our portfolio...," Sanjeev Mehta, chairman and managing diretor of HUL said.