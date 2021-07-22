The company's Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Sanjiv Mehta remains cautiously optimistic about the demand recovery. ''In a challenging environment, we have delivered a strong performance across topline and bottomline. Our performance in the quarter has been resilient and is reflective of our capabilities, the agility in our operations and the intrinsic strength of our portfolio.. Looking forward, we remain cautiously optimistic about the demand recovery. Our focus firmly remains behind delivering volume led competitive growth and margins in a healthy range,'' Mehta said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}