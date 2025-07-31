HUL Q1 preview: Volume growth seen at 2-4% amid weak demand, margin pressure

New Delhi: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is set to announce its June-quarter earnings (Q1FY26) on Thursday, with analysts projecting volume growth of 2-4% amid tepid demand and a weak seasonal backdrop.

A Bloomberg poll of 11 analysts estimates Q1FY26 consolidated profit at ₹2,610 crore on revenue of ₹16,080 crore. Standalone profit is expected at ₹2,580 crore, with standalone revenue at ₹15,960 crore.

Nuvama Institutional Equities expects HUL’s underlying consolidated volumes to rise 3-4% year-on-year (YoY). Motilal Oswal projects a 3% increase in domestic volumes. Jefferies forecasts revenue growth to reflect 2% volume growth and 1% pricing growth, aided by price hikes in soaps and tea taken in the previous quarter.

Also Read | HUL confident of growth in FY26 amid improving demand, lower prices

HUL has struggled to sustain volume growth in recent years. In FY25, volumes rose just 2%, as inflationary pressures and intensifying competition weighed on segments like beauty, personal care, and packaged foods. The laundry business, however, remained resilient.

In the March quarter, the company posted a net profit of ₹2,493 crore, up 3.6% year-on-year, though down sequentially due to a one-time gain from the sale of its Pureit business. Volume growth was 2%. At the time, management said urban markets remained stressed as inflation outpaced wage growth, while rural recovery continued steadily.

Demand across the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector remained broadly stable compared to the March quarter, analysts said, with rural markets continuing to recover gradually. Jefferies estimates overall FMCG volume growth under its coverage to reach 3% in Q1FY26, slightly higher than the previous quarter.

For the June quarter, HUL—maker of Lux soaps and Knorr soups—is expected to report a 4.3% increase in consolidated revenue, supported by volume growth of 3-4%, according to a July note by Nuvama.

However, consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) are projected to decline 1.4% YoY. Gross margin is seen shrinking to 50%, and Ebitda margin to 22.8%, as the company continues to pass on cost benefits to consumers in line with earlier guidance. At 22-23%, Ebitda margin guidance remains intact, Nuvama said.

Also Read | For FMCG Inc., the holy grail of volume growth is in sight

Palm derivative costs, including palm fatty acid, were higher year-on-year but have softened sequentially, with further easing expected in the second quarter, Nuvama analysts said.

“Demand trends show a gradual recovery, with HUL's guidance of H1FY26 outperforming H2FY25 proving accurate, supported by favourable macro indicators,” analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities said.

Rural demand remains resilient, while green shoots are emerging in urban markets, they said. For the June quarter, pricing growth is expected to remain muted at around 0.5%, driven by hikes in soaps and carry-forward increases in tea and coffee.

“HUL has also increased investments across business segments, including ATL consumer promotions, strategic interventions, and distribution, with advertising and promotions (A&P) expected to be 9.4% of sales,” Nuvama said.

Analysts also flagged a likely dip in profit due to costs linked to HUL’s acquisition of skincare brand The Minimalist.

The broader FMCG sector is showing signs of improvement, though unseasonal rains during the quarter disrupted demand in several summer-linked categories. According to recent estimates from Kantar, FMCG growth slowed to 3.9% in the 12 months ending June 2025, led by a sharp decline in food sales and summer-centric products such as bottled beverages, talcum powders, sunscreen, and ice cream. Household care—especially laundry liquids—continued to perform strongly.

Motilal Oswal expects domestic volumes to rise 3% in the June quarter, supported by rural strength.

“Demand trends in Q1FY26 remained consistent quarter-on-quarter with muted growth, as rural areas continued to outperform urban areas, contributing to an expected revenue growth of 4.6%. Gross profit margins are anticipated to face pressure, contracting by 140 basis points year-on-year to 50.6%, due to increased consumer offers and initiatives aimed at driving volume growth, aligning with the company’s revised EBITDA margin guidance of 22–23% from the earlier 23–24% range,” Motilal Oswal said.

While HUL continues to face headwinds from input cost inflation and sluggish seasonal categories, analysts expect its steady expansion in rural markets and stepped-up brand investments to offer some support in the quarters ahead.

Also Read | New HUL CEO Priya Nair gets analysts’ backing to script turnaround